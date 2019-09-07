Chandrayaan 2: Leaders rally behind ISRO after contact lost with Vikram lander

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked ISRO scientists not to get disheartened by the hurdles in the moon mission Chandrayaan-2 and asserted that there will be a “new dawn and better tomorrow“.

The best is yet t come says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan as he got emotional after the Vikram lander connection was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

The nation is proud of them and stands with them, he said.

“We came very close but we need to cover more ground in the times to come. Learning from today will make us stronger and better. The nation is proud of our space programme and scientists. The best is yet to come in our space programme. There are new frontiers to discover and new places to go. India is with you,” Mr. Modi said. “Effort was worth it and so was the journey. It will make us stronger and better. There will be a new dawn and better tomorrow... I am with you, nation is with you,” he added.

Country stands by ISRO: Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed ISRO scientists for their “incredible work” on the mission and said it has laid the foundation for many more “pathbreaking and ambitious” space missions.

“Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

Hopes of 1.3 billion Indians not lost: Vice president

There is nothing to despair, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday as ISRO lost contact with its moon lander.

“There is nothing to despair. ISRO only lost communication with the Lander & not the hopes of 1.3 billion Indians,” Mr. Naidu’s secretariat tweeted. “I salute @isro scientists, engineers & everyone else associated with Chandrayaan-2 for their hard work & dedication in trying to conquer new frontiers in space exploration,” he said.

Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah said ISRO’s achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud.

“India stands with our committed and hard working scientists at @isro. My best wishes for future endeavours,” he tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged scientists not to lose heart.

“We are proud of our scientists. They have created history. No need to lose heart. Our scientists have done a great job. Jai Hind!”

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury expressed confidence that the next steps will “more satisfying“.

“The history of our scientific milestones has shown us how the fight and struggle has been continuous. Bravo that ISRO and our scientists got us so far,” he tweeted.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said journey of Chandrayaan-2 so far and what lies ahead is no less than an achievement.

“We are proud of our scientists and confident that India’s space programme only gets stronger & better from here. Team @isro - a proud, grateful & an inspired nation stands with you!” she tweeted.

Nation proud of ISRO scientists: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the entire nation stood behind scientists of the ISRO. “#Chandryaan2 may have faced some challenges, but the entire nation is proud of our team of scientists at @isro who are among few special ones in the world possess the expertise and capabilities to undertake space missions of such great magnitude,” the chief minister tweeted.

“The orbiter continues on its journey to explore moon and take the mission ahead,” he added.

Mission unprecedented; Raghubar Das

“Chandrayaan Mission was very inspirational and unprecedented even though ups and downs are part of our lives,” Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said.

“ISRO has given an opportunity to the country to celebrate and would be successful in its mission,” Mr. Das said and wished good luck to the scientists.

Mission’s 95 per cent objective achieved

Former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair said on Saturday the Chandrayaan-2 has achieved 95 per cent of its mission objectives, the lander’s unsuccessful bid to touch-down on the Lunar surface notwithstanding.

“I think we need not worry too much...I will rate more than 95 per cent of the mission objectives have been achieved,” Mr. Nair said after lander ‘Vikram’ lost contact with ground-stations during final descent to the Lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday.

“Already, orbiter is in space and it should do an excellent job of mapping”, he added.

Kerala CM hails ISRO scientists’ dedication

In a Facebook post, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the dedication of the ISRO scientists was “commendable“.

“They can overcome the present hurdles... Best wishes to them to move forward with confidence and reach further heights,” the CM added.