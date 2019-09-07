Chandrayaan 2: India’s second moon mission — complete coverage
ISRO emerges the star of the show
We are proud of your efforts and wish you all the best, political leaders say
Support and words of encouragement for the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) poured in on Saturday as they lauded its efforts behind Chandrayaan-2.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi said the ISRO had placed India among the world space powers and had inspired generations.
“We owe a great debt to ISRO and the brilliant men and women who staff it. Their hard work and dedication has earned India a place in the league of space-faring nations and have inspired generations to reach for the stars,” she said in a statement. “No success is final and every obstacle is a stepping stone to future success. Chandrayaan-2 has laid the foundation for achieving greater feats and the entire country awaits in anticipation for traversing the next frontier of space.”
‘Never lose’
While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh quoted a line from a Hindi poem that said “those who try never lose”, Home Minister Amit Shah said the ISRO’s achievement in getting Chandrayaan-2 so far had made every Indian proud.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised the scientists for their “incredible work”, and wished for more path-breaking discoveries.
“Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.
Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), expressed confidence that the next steps would be “more satisfying”.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Please Email the Editor