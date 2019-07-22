Chandrayaan 2: India’s second moon mission

Watch: Chandrayaan-2 launched successfully

more-in

ISRO is aiming to put the Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan) on the lunar surface on September 7

India’s second Lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2 lifted off as scheduled at 2.43 p.m. on July 22.  The satellite separated at 16:55 minutes after lift-off.

ISRO Chairman K. Sivan appreciated the work of scientists, technicians, support staff, and all involved in the project.

ISRO is aiming to put the Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan) on the lunar surface on September 7, just one day behind the earlier schedule, to ensure that the duo get their planned full schedule of operating for nearly 14 Earth Days by tweaking the Chandrayaan-2’s timelines in space when it travels from one phase to another.

