Chandrayaan 2: India’s second moon mission — complete coverage

Modi gives a tight hug to an emotional ISRO chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan as he got emotional after the Vikram lander connection was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface, in Bengaluru, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan as he got emotional after the Vikram lander connection was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface, in Bengaluru, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The Prime Minister, who was on his way to get into his car, gave him a “reassuring” and tight hug, lending his shoulder to a teary-eyed Sivan.

After a pep talk to scientists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave a long and tight hug to an emotional ISRO chief K Sivan, who was in tears, unable to come to terms over lander Vikram’s unsuccessful bid to soft-land on the moon.

Mr. Modi, in his address at the ISRO centre here, asked the scientists not to get disheartened by the hurdles in Chandrayaan 2 and asserted that there will be a “new dawn”.

No sooner than the Prime Minister concluded his address, Mr. Sivan accompanied him to see him off.

The Prime Minister, who was on his way to get into his car, gave him a “reassuring” and tight hug, lending his shoulder to teary-eyed ISRO chief. Mr. Modi embraced Mr. Sivan as the latter made no secret of his deep disappointment as the ambitious venture did not pan out as intended.

 

Mr. Modi also said in his address that the country’s determination to land on the moon has become even stronger.

“We came very close, but we need to cover more ground....

Learnings from today will make us stronger and better,” he told the scientists, adding, “The best is yet to come in our space programme. India is with you.”

Also Read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K. Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Chandrayaan 2: We may have had a stumbling block but we won't stop, says PM Modi

 

Earlier, Mr. Sivan, who his colleagues say is a taskmaster but a simple and genial individual, announced — his voice choking — that the lander had lost communication with the ground stations, and the data was being analysed.

The Prime Minister was present at the ISRO centre to witness the touch-down early Saturday and returned less than six hours later to address scientists and the nation at 8 am.

The soft-landing of Vikram did not go according to ISRO’s plan as it lost contact with the ground station.

Watch | PM Modi's pep talk to ISRO scientists after loss of communication with Vikram lunar lander
Watch | PM Modi's pep talk to ISRO scientists after loss of communication with Vikram lunar lander

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National
science and technology
space programme
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 12:58:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-gives-tight-hug-to-emotional-isro-chief/article29359899.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
Chandrayaan-2's Vikram hard landed within 500 metres of touchdown site, says govt.
Latest Moon flyby finds no trace of India’s Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander: NASA
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO releases pictures of moon surface
Chandrayaan 2 Vikram Lander had a hard-landing, may be hiding in a shadow: NASA
Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander, Pragyan rover fade into lunar sunset, their batteries likely dead
Sivan terms Chandrayaan 2 mission a huge success
Chandrayaan 2: As lunar night falls, ISRO to call it a day on revival of Vikram Lander
NASA orbiter captures images of Chandrayaan 2 Lander Vikram’s attempted landing site
Has Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram Lander setback affected India’s moon mission?
Chandrayaan 2 orbiter ‘sights’ Vikram lander on moon
Chandrayaan-2: VSSC scientists keep fingers crossed for establishing contact with Vikram
Chandrayaan-2: A rapid dive to 15 minutes of terror
After Vikram lander debacle, ISRO shifts focus to Chandrayaan 2’s orbiter
15 nervous minutes that united India: When smiles vanished and tension took over
ISRO launches to resume in October: Sivan
ISRO emerges the star of the show
Landers are always on slippery slope
2.1 km from moon's surface, Vikram goes silent
From ‘all is not lost’ to ‘a broken dream’: foreign media’s mixed reactions to Chandrayaan 2
Watch | Modi's pep talk to ISRO scientists after loss of communication with Vikram lunar lander
Chandrayaan 2: nation rallies behind ISRO after it lost contact with Vikram lander
You are reading
Modi gives a tight hug to an emotional ISRO chief
Chandrayaan 2: Our resolve will not waver, Modi tells ISRO scientists
Chandrayaan 2: Vikram on the cusp of historic lunar landing
“No need to get dejected”, PM tells ISRO scientists
Communications from lander ‘Vikram’ lost: ISRO
Soft landing on moon | This mission is for the planet, says former astronaut
Chandrayaan 2 chronicles: ISRO, orbiter, lander, rover indulge in ‘banter’ ahead of touchdown
Chandrayaan 2 | A chequered story
Chandrayaan 2: when Vikram sets foot on the moon
Modi to witness ‘Vikram’ soft-landing on moon
Chandrayaan-2 lander homing in on moon
Chandrayaan 2 | Moon lander Vikram all set to land on September 7
Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram undergoes first of 2 ‘de-orbiting’ manoeuvres
Chandrayaan 2 completes final lunar orbit manoeuvre, stage set for lander separation
Chandrayaan-2 narrows gap from Moon
Chandrayaan 2 sends first moon picture
Chandrayaan-2 placed deftly in lunar orbit
Chandrayaan-2: It was a tense 30 minutes, says ISRO Chairman
Chandrayaan-2 successfully inserted into Lunar orbit
Crucial manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 today
Watch: Chandrayaan-2 launched successfully
Chandrayaan-2 launch live: spacecraft successfully placed in orbit
Chandrayaan-2 to try moon landing on Sept. 7
Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 22
ISRO calls off Chandrayaan 2 launch due to technical glitch
How will Chandrayaan 2 study the moon?
The Hindu Science Quiz: Of Chandrayaan-2, India’s Moon Mission
Watch: India set for Chandrayaan 2 launch
Chandrayaan-2 all set for 3.84 lakh km voyage
India’s Moon Mission: Ten things to know about Chandrayaan-2
ISRO’s lunar touchdown has dry run on soil fetched from Tamil Nadu
Ahead of Chandrayaan 2 launch, ISRO chairman K. Sivan offers special prayers at Udupi Krishna mutt
Chandrayaan-2 will carry 14 Indian payloads
Chandrayaan-2 most complex mission: ISRO chief Sivan
ISRO plans to land a rover on lunar south pole: Sivan
‘Chandrayaan 2 will carry NASA’s laser instruments to Moon’
Lunar lander faces crucial test
Scaled down test for safe landing of Chandrayaan-2 lander
Chandrayaan-2 launch vehicle to be moved to launchpad by Sunday
Chandrayaan-2: Lunar orbiter spacecraft arrives in Sriharikota
Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 15: ISRO
ISRO gears up for Chandrayaan-2 mission
Chandrayaan-1 data confirms presence of ice on Moon: NASA
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY