Chandrayaan 2: ISRO releases pictures of moon surface

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the pictures of the moon surface clicked by the Orbiter High Resolution Camera (OHRC) mounted on the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter.

According to the ISRO, the pictures were acquired at 04:30 IST on September 5, 2019 by the Orbiter from a height of 100 km from the moon surface. The images cover parts of the Boguslawsky E Crater, measuring about 14 km in diameter and 3 km depth and surroundings which lie in the Southern Polar region of the moon.

The ISRO said the image also shows boulders and small craters on the moon.

According to ISRO, the OHRC has a spatial resolution of 25 cm from a height of 100 km and a swath of 3 km and is key for lunar topographic studies of select regions.