March 13, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

Centre, Kerala spar in Supreme Court as financial aid talks hit an impasse

The bugle has sounded for a legal battle between the Centre and Kerala in the Supreme Court, after the Union government said on March 13 that it could only spare ₹5,000 crore as a one-time measure to avert an immediate financial crisis in the Kerala. The amount offered by the Union government will not be enough to fulfill Kerala’s most basic financial commitments, including pensions and salaries, senior advocate Kapil Sibal and C.K. Sasi, representing the State, told a Bench of Justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan.

Electoral bonds | Information ‘hand-delivered’ to Election Commission of India, SBI informs Supreme Court

The State Bank of India on March 13 informed the Supreme Court that details of electoral bonds anonymously purchased by contributors and encashed by political parties between April 2019 and February 15, 2024 were hand-delivered to the Election Commission of India in order to facilitate public disclosure of political funding. The SBI said a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased and 22,030 were redeemed by political parties between April 1, 2019, and February 15, 2024.

Haryana floor test | Nayab Singh Saini Government wins trust vote in Assembly

The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana on March 13 won the confidence motion in the Assembly, in Chandigarh, through a voice vote. A two-hour discussion took place on the motion. The Jannayak Janata Party had issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion. However, when the issue of trust vote was taken up, five of its MLAs left the House. In the 90-member State Assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs and it also enjoys the support of six of the seven Independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda.

Seat sharing with BJP finalised for LS polls in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on March 13 said his party has finalised a seat-sharing formula with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls. Mr. Paswan announced this after a meeting with BJP chief J.P. Nadda in New Delhi. “All my concerns have been addressed by the BJP. I am satisfied,” he told reporters. He said the division of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar among NDA parties has been decided and will soon be formally announced.

People from disadvantaged sections biggest beneficiaries of govt schemes: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on March 13 that people from disadvantaged sections like SCs, STs and OBCs are the biggest beneficiaries of his government’s welfare schemes as he accused the previous Congress dispensations of neglecting them and never appreciating their role in the country’s progress. Speaking at the launch of the PM-SURAJ national portal, he cited the election of Ram Nath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu, who come from Dalit and tribal communities respectively, as president to assert that the BJP’s efforts to ensure that those from deprived sections reach top positions will continue.

Appointment of Election Commissioners | Supreme Court to hear plea to bring CJI back in selection committee

The Supreme Court on March 13 agreed to urgently hear on March 15 a plea which said the Centre could take “unfair advantage” while filling the two vacancies of Election Commissioners in the Election Commission of India following the unexpected resignation of Arun Goel ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna agreed to list for hearing the plea by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, which said the new law on the appointments of ECs should be put on hold.

PM Modi lays foundation stone of three semiconductor facilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13 said when India commits, it delivers, referring to his government’s commitment to make the country a semiconductor manufacturing hub. Mr. Modi was virtually addressing people after laying the foundation stone of three semiconductor facilities of about ₹1.25 lakh crore, which include two in Gujarat and one in Assam. “This is a historic day as we are taking a strong step towards a bright future,” Mr. Modi said.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Congress woos women; announces ‘Nari Nyay’ guarantee as part of its manifesto

The Congress on March 13 announced the “Nari Nyay” guarantee as part of its manifesto. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi announced these guarantees while addressing a Mahila Sammelan in Maharashtra’s Dhule as part of his ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. Mr. Gandhi announced five guarantees, including ₹1 lakh annually into the bank accounts of poor women and 50% reservations in government jobs if his party is voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Delhi HC upholds ITAT order in ₹100-crore tax demand case involving Congress party

The Delhi High Court on March 13 upheld an order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal refusing to stay a notice issued by the Income Tax department to the Congress party for recovery of outstanding tax of more than ₹100 crore. A bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said there was no reason to interfere with the ITAT’s March 8 order. The bench had reserved its order on March 12 after hearing the submissions on behalf of the Congress and the I-T department.

M.L. Khattar resigns as MLA of Karnal

Amid speculation that he may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Karnal, former Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar resigned as a member of the State Assembly on March 13. Mr. Khattar, who represented the Karnal seat, said newly appointed Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will take care of the constituency.

Mamata Banerjee’s brother ‘unhappy’ over TMC’s Howrah Lok Sabha seat nomination

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Babun Banerjee on March 13 expressed displeasure over the party re-nominating Prasun Banerjee from Howrah Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. Babun Banerjee, who is presently in New Delhi, however, denied speculations that he might switch over to the BJP but said he is pondering over contesting “Lok Sabha polls from the Howrah seat as an Independent.”

Union Cabinet approves two corridors of Delhi Metro Phase-IV projects

The Union Cabinet on March 13 approved two new metro corridors with ₹8400 crore outlay: Lagpat Nagar to Saket G Block (8.4 km elevated line) and Inderlok to Indraprastha (12.377 km line) in Delhi. The total project cost of the two corridors will be sourced from the Union and Delhi governments, and international funding agencies.

2 members of UNLF(P), including self-styled army chief, held in Manipur: Officials

Two “important” people of the United National Liberation Front (P) have been arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Manipur Police, NIA and CRPF, officials said on March 13. They said Thokchom Thoiba, a self-styled army chief of the proscribed outfit, and Lieutenant Colonel Laimayum Ingba, the head of the INT department of the UNLF(P), were arrested in the operation.

NHAI asks Paytm FASTag users to procure new one from another bank by March 15

National Highways Authority of India has advised Paytm FASTag users to obtain a new FASTag from another bank before March 15 to ensure a smooth travel experience and avoid inconvenience at toll plazas, an official statement said on March 13. This will help avoid penalties or double fee charges while commuting on National Highways, as per the statement.

Nepal PM Prachanda wins vote of confidence in Parliament

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ won a vote of confidence in Parliament on March 13, as the country struggled to maintain political stability. Prachanda, 69, a former guerilla leader from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) — the third largest party in the House of Representatives — received 157 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives.

Methane emissions from energy sector rose in 2023: IEA

“Planet-heating methane released by the fossil fuel industry rose to near record highs in 2023 despite technology available to curb this pollution at virtually no cost,” the International Energy Agency said on March 13. “Slashing emissions of methane — second only to carbon dioxide for its contribution to global warming — is essential to meeting international targets on climate change,” the IEA said.

Sensex tanks 900 points to slip below 73k amid broad-based selloff; smallcap, midcap tumble

Equity benchmark index Sensex on March 13 crashed over 900 points to sink below the 73,000 level due to widespread selling pressure amid a sharp fall in smallcap and midcap indices. Besides, deep losses in utility, energy and metal stocks and recent selling by foreign investors added to the gloom, analysts said.

India allows RBI to import gold without paying import levies

India has allowed its central bank to import gold without paying import levies, the government said in a notification issued late on March 12. Indian gold importers need to pay basic customs duty and Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess.

Ashwin replaces Bumrah at the top of ICC Test rankings

A nine-wicket haul in his 100th Test match helped Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin re-claim the top spot in the bowlers’ list, while Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma was back in the top-10 at sixth in the batting charts of the latest ICC rankings on March 13. Ashwin was at his best throughout the Dharamsala contest against England as the experienced right-armer picked up four wickets in the first innings and then a 36th five-wicket haul in the second innings as India cruised to a dominant triumph in the fifth and final Test of their series.