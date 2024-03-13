GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SBI files compliance affidavit in SC after sending electoral bonds details to EC

On March 12, the bank had submitted to the ECI the details of electoral bonds since April 12, 2019

March 13, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Supreme Court in New Delhi. SBI has informed the court that electoral bonds details have been submitted to the Election Commission

A view of Supreme Court in New Delhi. SBI has informed the court that electoral bonds details have been submitted to the Election Commission | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

State Bank of India (SBI) has filed a compliance affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that details of 22,217 electoral bonds purchased and 22,030 electoral bonds redeemed by political parties were submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Electoral bonds, the State Bank and the art of evasion

SBI said that the dates of purchase, names of purchasers and the denomination of electoral bonds purchased have been declared. Similarly, the dates of encashment of electoral bonds, names of political parties who received the contributions and denomination of electoral bonds encashed were also given.

Editorial |Names and bonds: On electoral bonds scheme, the Supreme Court, and the State Bank of India

On March 12, the bank had submitted to the ECI the details of electoral bonds since April 12, 2019. This came a day after the Supreme Court directed it to do so.

The first sale of electoral bonds took place in March 2018. Electoral bonds worth ₹16,518 crore had been issued by the SBI in 30 tranches since the inception of the scheme in 2018.

