Ashwin replaces Bumrah at the top of ICC Test rankings

Rohit Sharma rose five places to sixth in the batting charts of the latest ICC rankings

March 13, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - Dubai

PTI
A file photo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma.

A file photo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

A nine-wicket haul in his 100th Test match helped Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin re-claim the top spot in the bowlers' list, while Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma was back in the top-10 at sixth in the batting charts of the latest ICC rankings on March 13.

Ashwin was at his best throughout the Dharamsala contest against England as the experienced right-armer picked up four wickets in the first innings and then a 36th five-wicket haul in the second innings as India cruised to a dominant triumph in the fifth and final Test of their series.

The big haul helped Ashwin move past teammate Jasprit Bumrah into the premier position that he previously held earlier this year, the ICC said in a statement.

Sharma, who smashed a hundred in Dharmsala, rose five places to sixth and within 108 rating points of No.1 ranked Test batter Kane Williamson.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (up two places to eighth) and Shubman Gill (up 11 spots to equal 20th) reached new career-best ratings following excellent individual series against Ben Stokes' side.

Bumrah fell into a share of the second position with Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood following his six scalps in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Ashwin's teammate Kuldeep Yadav earned a new career-high rating and jumped 15 places to 16th overall on the latest rankings following his seven wickets and Player of the Match heroics against England.

New Zealand's Matt Henry (up six spots to 12th) also moved up to a career-best mark.

India spinner Ravindra Jadeja remained well out in front of second-placed Ashwin in the updated list for Test all-rounders, with Australia skipper Pat Cummins (up two places to eighth) and Henry (up six spots to 11th) among the big movers.

