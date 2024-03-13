GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi lays foundation stone of three semiconductor facilities

The 'Made in India' semiconductor chips will take the country towards self-reliance and modernity, PM said

March 13, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Dholera (Gujarat)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of three semiconductor facilities through video conferencing, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of three semiconductor facilities through video conferencing, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13 said when India commits, it delivers, referring to his government's commitment to make the country a semiconductor manufacturing hub.

Mr. Modi was virtually addressing people after laying the foundation stone of three semiconductor facilities of about ₹1.25 lakh crore, which include two in Gujarat and one in Assam.

"This is a historic day as we are taking a strong step towards a bright future," Mr. Modi said.

The 'Made in India' semiconductor chips will take the country towards self-reliance and modernity, he said.

"When India commits, India delivers and democracy also delivers," Mr. Modi said on the promise to make the country a semiconductor manufacturing hub.

He said the earlier governments committed scams of thousands of crores, but they could not invest thousands of crores for the development of the semiconductor industry.

The three semiconductor projects launched on Wednesday include India's first Fab facility at Dholera in Gujarat, Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Sanand in the state, and an OSAT facility in Morigaon, Assam.

