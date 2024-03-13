GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NHAI asks Paytm FASTag users to procure new one from another bank by March 15

Paytm FASTag users will no longer have the option to recharge or top-up their balance after March 15, 2024

March 13, 2024 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Paytm FASTag users can continue to use the existing balance to pay tolls beyond the stipulated date. File

Paytm FASTag users can continue to use the existing balance to pay tolls beyond the stipulated date. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has advised Paytm FASTag users to obtain a new FASTag from another bank before March 15 to ensure a smooth travel experience and avoid inconvenience at toll plazas, an official statement said on March 13.

The Paytm Payments Bank debacle | Explained

This will help avoid penalties or double fee charges while commuting on National Highways, as per the statement.

Following the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines on restrictions concerning Paytm Payments Bank, the statement said Paytm FASTag users will no longer have the option to recharge or top-up their balance after March 15, 2024.

However, they can continue to use the existing balance to pay tolls beyond the stipulated date, it added.

NHAI also advised Paytm FASTag users to reach out to their respective banks or refer to the FAQs provided on the IHMCL (Indian Highway Management Company Limited) website.

