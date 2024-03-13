Mamata Banerjee’s brother ‘unhappy’ over TMC’s Howrah Lok Sabha seat nomination

March 13, 2024 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - Kolkata

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Babun Banerjee on March 13 expressed displeasure over the party re-nominating Prasun Banerjee from Howrah Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

Babun Banerjee, who is presently in New Delhi, however, denied speculations that he might switch over to the BJP but said he is pondering over contesting "Lok Sabha polls from the Howrah seat as an Independent."

"I am not happy with the selection of the candidate from Howrah Lok Sabha seat. Prasun Banerjee is not the right choice. There were many capable candidates who were overlooked," he said.

"I can never forget the insult that Prasun hurled at me," he said.

A former footballer, Prasun Banerjee, is two-time Lok Sabha MP of the TMC from the Howrah seat.

Mr. Banerjee, one of the younger siblings of Mamata Banerjee, said he is a registered voter of Howrah.

"I know Didi [Mamata Banerjee] would not agree with me. But if needed, I will contest as independent from Howrah Lok Sabha seat," he said.

Asked about speculations that he might join the BJP, he replied in the negative.

"As long Mamata di is there, I would never quit the party and neither would I join any other political party. Yes as I am connected to sports, I know many BJP leaders, who too are connected with sports," he said.