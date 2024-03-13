GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Congress woos women; announces ‘Nari Nyay’ guarantee as part of its manifesto

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi announced five guarantees while addressing women at an event in Dhule

March 13, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Dondaicha, Maharashtra on March 13, 2024.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Dondaicha, Maharashtra on March 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on March 13 announced the “Nari Nyay” guarantee as part of its manifesto. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi announced these guarantees while addressing a Mahila Sammelan in Maharashtra’s Dhule .

Also read:Congress drafts manifesto with focus on jobs, income support for poor

Here are the schemes that the party has announced:

Mahalaxmi Guarantee: An annual financial assistance of ₹1 lakh to each woman from economically weaker families.

Half the population, full rights: Under this, the Government will give 50% reservation in all government jobs for women.

Shakti ka Samman: The Congress government will double the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi, ASHA and mid-day meal workers.

Adhikar Maitri: A paralegal, i.e. legal assistant, will be appointed in every panchayat in the form of Adhikar Maitri to make women aware of their rights and to provide necessary help.

Savitribai Phule Hostel: The party has promised to set up at least one working women’s hostel in all district headquarters across India and the number of these hostels would be doubled across the country.

