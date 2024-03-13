GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seat sharing with BJP finalised for LS polls in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

Mr. Paswan says his concerns have been addressed by the BJP.

March 13, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP National President being felicitated by Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President Chirag Paswan during a meeting.

BJP National President being felicitated by Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President Chirag Paswan during a meeting. | Photo Credit: PTI

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on March 13 said his party has finalised a seat-sharing formula with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Paswan announced this after a meeting with BJP chief J.P. Nadda in New Delhi.

"All my concerns have been addressed by the BJP. I am satisfied," he told reporters.

He said the division of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar among NDA parties has been decided and will soon be formally announced.

Asked about the fate of the LJP faction led by his uncle Pashupati Paras, Chirag Paswan said, "It is not my concern".

“As a member of the NDA, today in a meeting with BJP national president J.P. Nadda ji, we have together finalised the seat sharing in Bihar for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls,” he said in a post on X.

“The same will be announced in due course,” he added.

