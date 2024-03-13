People from disadvantaged sections biggest beneficiaries of govt schemes: Modi

March 13, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on March 13 that people from disadvantaged sections like SCs, STs and OBCs are the biggest beneficiaries of his government's welfare schemes as he accused the previous Congress dispensations of neglecting them and never appreciating their role in the country's progress.

Speaking at the launch of the PM-SURAJ national portal, he cited the election of Ram Nath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu, who come from Dalit and tribal communities respectively, as president to assert that the BJP's efforts to ensure that those from deprived sections reach top positions will continue.

The opposition made every effort to ensure their defeat, he said.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Prime Minister Modi asked the gathering that consisted of people from disadvantaged groups, "How can anyone say I have no family when I have brothers and sisters like you?" He said his government's schemes for toilets and cooking gas have benefited deprived sections of society.

"SCs, STs, OBCs are the biggest beneficiaries of government welfare schemes for the poor," he added.

The Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) national portal aims to provide credit support to eligible individuals across the country, including Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes, and sanitation workers.

This initiative is set to facilitate financial empowerment and enable entrepreneurship opportunities for the most disadvantaged sections of society.

PM Modi said one lakh beneficiaries from deprived sections have been given ₹720 crore assitance till now.