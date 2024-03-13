GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Cabinet approves two corridors of Delhi Metro Phase-IV projects

The Inderlok - Indraprastha corridor will be an extension of the Green Line and the Lajpat Nagar- Saket G Block corridor will connect the Silver, Magenta, Pink and Violet Lines.

March 13, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A pink line of Delhi Metro train seen trial running from Sanjay Lake-Trilok Puri to Mayur Vihar pocket one metro station in East Delhi.

A pink line of Delhi Metro train seen trial running from Sanjay Lake-Trilok Puri to Mayur Vihar pocket one metro station in East Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Union Cabinet on March 13 approved two new metro corridors with ₹8400 crore outlay: Lagpat Nagar to Saket G Block (8.4 km elevated line) and Inderlok to Indraprastha (12.377 km line) in Delhi.

The total project cost of the two corridors will be sourced from the Union and Delhi governments, and international funding agencies.

These two lines will comprise 20.762 km.

The Inderlok - Indraprastha corridor will be an extension of the Green Line and will provide interchange with the Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet and Blue Lines. The Lajpat Nagar- Saket G Block corridor will connect the Silver, Magenta, Pink and Violet Lines.

