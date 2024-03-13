Nepal PM Prachanda wins vote of confidence in Parliament

March 13, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Kathmandu

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ won a vote of confidence in Parliament on March 13, as the country struggled to maintain political stability.

Prachanda, 69, a former guerilla leader from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) — the third largest party in the House of Representatives (HoR) — received 157 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives.

The vote comes days after the Maoist leader dumped the Nepali Congress and forged a new alliance with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist).

This is the third time that Prachanda sought a vote of confidence in the House since he assumed prime ministership in December 2022.

According to constitutional provisions, a prime minister has to take a vote of confidence after an ally withdraws support to the ruling coalition.