India allows RBI to import gold without paying import levies

Indian gold importers pay basic customs duty and Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC).

March 13, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - MUMBAI 

Reuters
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen inside its headquarters in Mumbai. File

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen inside its headquarters in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

India has allowed its central bank to import gold without paying import levies, the government said in a notification issued late on March 12.

Indian gold importers need to pay basic customs duty and Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC).

As of September 2023, the Reserve Bank of India held 800.79 metric tonnes of gold, including gold deposits of 39.89 tonnes. Of that, 388.06 tonnes is held overseas and 372.84 tonnes is held domestically, according to the RBI’s latest reserve management report.

