T.N. Budget | New wildlife sanctuary in Erode; coastal restoration mission to prevent sea erosion

The ‘Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary’ will span 80,567 hectares in Erode district and will be the 18th in the State; the coastal mission, at a cost of ₹2,000 crore, also aims at reducing marine pollution and conserving marine biodiversity

March 20, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photograph of the Bargur forest hills in Anthiyur, Erode district.

To mitigate the effects of climate vagaries on the coastal ecosystem, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission in the State Budget for the financial year 2023-24. The mission, to be implemented with World Bank assistance at an estimated cost of ₹2,000 crore over the next five years, is aimed at preventing sea erosion, reducing marine pollution and conserving marine biodiversity. 

The Departments of Environment, Climate Change and Forests have been allocated ₹1, 248 crore in the State Budget presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday. 

A new wildlife sanctuary called the ‘Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary’ spread across 80,567 hectares in the forest areas of Anthiyur and Gobichettipalayam in Erode district is to be notified. This will be the 18th wildlife sanctuary in the State and will link the Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve with the Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary. 

The government has also announced the setting up of an international bird centre at Marakkanam to promote the conservation of birds, encourage research in the field of ornithology and create awareness about the role of birds in nature.

Led by 500 women self-help groups (SHG) from across the State, the government will launch ‘Climate Warriors’, a climate literacy programme. The SHGs will be provided with electric autorickshaws at a cost of ₹20 crore towards the spreading of awareness on environment and climate change.

