Tamil Nadu government plans to give ₹14,000 crop loan; ₹1,500 for allied activities through co-operative societies 

March 21, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government will give ₹14,000 crop loan to farmers through co-operative societies besides ₹1,500 crore for other allied activities such as goat rearing, dairying, poultry and fisheries, in 2023-24, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M. R. K. Panneerselvam said, on March 21.

The Minister who presented the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly announced allocation of ₹500 crore to provide incentive at the rate of ₹100 and ₹75 per quintal for fine and bold varieties respectively.

He said that in 2022-23 kharif marketing season, 27.23 lakh tonnes of paddy were procured from 3,73 lakh farmers and ₹5,778 was disbursed so far.

Another announcement made by the Minister was allocation of ₹500 crore with the assistance of NABARD to buy agriculture machinery through Primary Agricultural Co-Operative Credit Societies (PACCSs). The machines will be available in every village and will be hired out through e-Vaadagai app to farmers.

Agro-industrial corridor in Cauvery delta zone

Recalling the announcement in the previous Budget about the declaration of areas between Tiruchi and Nagapattinam as Agro Industrial Corridor, the Minister said a detailed report had been prepared to set up the Corridor so as to enhance the income of farming families and to create employment opportunities.

He said a regional startup hub would be created in Thanjavur by the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission to promote agro-technological innovations in Cauvery Delta region.

“Through the agro industrial corridor, projects of various sectors related to agriculture will be coordinated and effectively implemented at an outlay of ₹1,000 crore in the next five years,” he added.