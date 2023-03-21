HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu government plans to give ₹14,000 crop loan; ₹1,500 for allied activities through co-operative societies 

The Minister who presented the Agriculture Budget in the Tamil Nadu Assembly announced allocation of ₹500 crore to provide incentive at the rate of ₹100 and ₹75 per quintal for fine and bold varieties respectively.  

March 21, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, M. R. K. Panneerselvam. File

Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, M. R. K. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

The Tamil Nadu government will give ₹14,000 crop loan to farmers through co-operative societies besides ₹1,500 crore for other allied activities such as goat rearing, dairying, poultry and fisheries, in 2023-24, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M. R. K. Panneerselvam said, on March 21. 

The Minister who presented the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly announced allocation of ₹500 crore to provide incentive at the rate of ₹100 and ₹75 per quintal for fine and bold varieties respectively.  

He said that in 2022-23 kharif marketing season, 27.23 lakh tonnes of paddy were procured from 3,73 lakh farmers and ₹5,778 was disbursed so far. 

Another announcement made by the Minister was allocation of ₹500 crore with the assistance of NABARD to buy agriculture machinery through Primary Agricultural Co-Operative Credit Societies (PACCSs). The machines will be available in every village and will be hired out through e-Vaadagai app to farmers. 

Agro-industrial corridor in Cauvery delta zone

Recalling the announcement in the previous Budget about the declaration of areas between Tiruchi and Nagapattinam as Agro Industrial Corridor, the Minister said a detailed report had been prepared to set up the Corridor so as to enhance the income of farming families and to create employment opportunities. 

He said a regional startup hub would be created in Thanjavur by the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission to promote agro-technological innovations in Cauvery Delta region. 

“Through the agro industrial corridor, projects of various sectors related to agriculture will be coordinated and effectively implemented at an outlay of ₹1,000 crore in the next five years,” he added.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Agriculture / agriculture / state budget and tax

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.