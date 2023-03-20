Tamil Nadu Budget announcements will boost value-addition: textile industry

March 20, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A new textile policy to be announced by the State government is expected to focus on holistic development of the entire textile value chain, with measures for development of latest design and to textile machinery manufacturing, said Ravi Sam, chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association.

Welcoming the announcements in the Tamil Nadu Budget on SIPCOT industrial parks in Coimbatore, Vellore, Kallakurichi, and Virudhunagar, 10 mini handloom parks at an outlay of ₹20 crores, and factory skill schools, he said the handloom parks would upgrade the standard of handloom products by using latest technologies and creating market linkages.

The target fixed to double the installed power generation capacity by 2030 and increase the share of green energy to 50 % is laudable as the export market is prioritising sustainability, he said.

A. Sakthivel, chairman of Federation of Indian Export Organisations, said the Budget proposals focused on industrial and infrastructure development to make the State a top exporting hub. At present, Tamil Nadu contributed 9.5 % of the country’s exports ($ 30.5 billion). The proposal for new SIPCOT industrial parks, allocation for global investors meet, and factories for manufacture of non-leather footwear would all boost industrial production in the State.

According to K.M. Subramanian, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, the Salem and Virudhunagar parks would pave way for the growth of textile exports and generate more employment.

Welcoming the allocation of ₹25 crores for the factory skill schools, he said skilled workers were essential to increase productivity and quality and reduce waste generation. He sought extension of the metro rail project to Tiruppur.

The Indian Texpreneurs Federation convenor Prabhu Dhamodharan said the government’s plan to set up a textile park in Salem on 119 acres at a total cost of ₹880 crores, with investment from the Centre and the private sector too, would enable the textile supply chain in the western districts move towards value-addition. The new park can target apparel and home textile segments.

The Open End Spinning Mills Association president G. Arulmozhi said in a press release that infrastructure development would attract investment to the State.

According to the South India Hosiery Manufacturers Association, the Budget announcements show the commitment of the State government to boost industrial growth. While there were several welcome measures, there was no announcement for Tiruppur, it said.