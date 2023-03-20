HamberMenu
Coimbatore MP hails T.N. Budget

March 20, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi general secretary E.R. Eswaran have welcomed the Budget announcement of ₹1,000 a month for women.

Mr. Natarajan said the Budget sought to address the traffic issues in Coimbatore with a metro rail project. It had also proposed loans to the tune of ₹3,000 crores to members of self-help groups.

According to Mr. Eswaran, while there were several welcome measures in the Budget, there was a need to increase farmers’ income, hike procurement price of milk, and establish a library in the name of Thanthai Periyar in Erode.

N. Selvaraj, general secretary of AITUC Construction Workers’ Union, said the Budget was disappointing as it does not address the problems faced by construction workers in the State.

