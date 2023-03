March 20, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

During the DMK government’s third Budget since it came to power in May 2021, the much-anticipated announcement on disbursal of monthly assistance of ₹1,000 for women family heads was made by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. The scheme which is DMK’s poll promise is to be launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on September 15, added the Minister.