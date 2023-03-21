Tamil Nadu announces overseas training programme for 150 farmers

March 21, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu government on March 21 announced an overseas training programme for farmers, through which 150 farmers would be taken to countries such as Israel, Netherland, Thailand, Egypt, Malaysia, Philippines etc.

Explaining the reasons for organising the tour, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M. R. K. Panneerselvam in the Assembly Budget said adoption of high yielding technology had resulted in high productivity in some countries.

He said Tamil Nadu farmers would be eager to adopt these technologies in their fields if they get an opportunity to visit the countries. “Seeing is believing and doing is learning,” he said and announced allocation of ₹3 crore from the Union government and the State government funds.

The Minister also announced a project to create a gene bank of traditional vegetable seeds to popularise them.

“District-level seed festivals and State-level seminars would be conducted. Farmers, who have revived maximum traditional vegetable seeds will get cash awards. These seeds will be further multiplied at the State horticultural farms and distributed to farmers and public in seed kit during Adi Pattam and Thai Pattam,” he said. The allocation for the scheme is ₹1.50 crore for the coming year.

The Minister said action would be taken to increase cultivation of cashew in additional 500 hectares. Old, low yielding trees will be removed and high-yielding will be planted in new areas and special emphasis will be given to Panruti and adjoining areas.