T.N. capital expenditure cut by 10.9% in revised estimates for 2022-23

March 20, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has lowered the estimates for capital expenditure by 10.9% to ₹38,347.39 crore in the revised estimates for 2022-23, from ₹43,043 crore in the initial estimates.

Capital expenditure includes capital outlay, which leads to the creation of assets such as schools, hospitals, roads and bridges, and helps improve economic activity and create jobs.

For 2023-24, the Budget has allocated ₹44,365.69 crore for capital expenditure, which is an increase of 15.69% over the revised estimates.

“The capital expenditure is estimated to be ₹64,683.15 crore in 2024-25 and ₹90,301.69 crore in 2025-26,” Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said in his Budget speech.

“This takes into account the increased capital spending due to the sanctioning of combined water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission and Metro Rail projects in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai,” he added.