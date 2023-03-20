Tiruchi GH to get annexe building for medical surgery

March 20, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With the allocation of ₹110 crore in the Tamil Nadu Budget 2023-24, a six-storey building with around 600 beds would come up at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi this year.

The block would be used as a medicine surgery ward for post-operative care. “At present, the hospital has around 1603 beds. With additional 600 beds we would be able to provide better facilities and care for patients,” D. Nehru, Dean, MGMGH.

According to a source, the hospital, however, requires additional beds due to a surge in the number of patients post-COVID-19. “Since the hospital is receiving more patients in recent times, during emergencies we are short of beds, and the patients would be admitted to other wards,” said a doctor.

The hospital is visited by at least 3,500 outpatients every day, especially from neighbouring districts, and has around 1,600 inpatients. It also handles approximately 40-50 deliveries every day.

“The construction of a new annexe building would upgrade the hospital and cater to the needs of the patients. With the new block, all medical and surgical wards can be accommodated in a single tower,” said M.A. Aleem, a senior neurologist in Tiruchi..

The Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association and the Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, have also welcomed the sanction of funds for the GH.