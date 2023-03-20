Tamil Nadu Budget 2023 Live Updates | Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan begins Budget speech

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Finance Palanivel Thiaga Rajan begins his Budget speech, amid brief commotion by AIADMK MLAs.
- March 20, 2023 10:09Finance Minister reads out Budget speech
- March 20, 2023 10:02T.N. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to present State Budget
Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is set to present the Budget for 2023-24 in the State Legislative Assembly in Chennai.
The Finance Minister would also present the vote on account for the first few months of 2023-24 and the final supplementary estimates for 2022-23 in the House on March 28.After the presenting of Budget in the House on March 20, the Business Advisory Committee would meet later in the day to decide the duration of the sitting.
DMK partymen’s forcible entry over an intra-party feud into a police station in Tiruchi district, injuring a policewoman, absence of about 50,000 Class 12 students in the Board exams, the outbreak of a flu and related illness, especially among school students, the issue over the linking of Aadhaar ID with electricity connections, demands of milk farmers supplying to Aavin and the alleged attempt to privatise bus operations in Chennai city may also be taken up by the opposition parties.
