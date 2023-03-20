Tamil Nadu Budget 2023 Live Updates | Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan begins Budget speech

Amid expectations on announcement of DMK’s poll promise of disbursal of monthly assistance of ₹1,000 for women family heads, the State Budget of Tamil Nadu is to be tabled. This is DMK government’s third Budget since it came to power in May 2021.

March 20, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presents the Budget for the fiancial year 2023-24 in the State Legislative Assembly in Chennai on March 20, 2023, Monday — the first day of the second Assembly session for the year.

In this session, the Tamil Nadu Government may be expected to table among others, the second Bill to impose a ban on online games, as the Governor returned the first — Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, questioning the legislative competence of the House.

An announcement regarding a welfare programme to grant monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to women heads of families could be expected this session, as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had last month, during his campaign for bypoll at Erode (East) Assembly constituency, said such an announcement would be made in the next State Budget.