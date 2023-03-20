HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu Budget 2023 Live Updates | Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan begins Budget speech

Amid expectations on announcement of DMK’s poll promise of disbursal of monthly assistance of ₹1,000 for women family heads, the State Budget of Tamil Nadu is to be tabled. This is DMK government’s third Budget since it came to power in May 2021.

March 20, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presents the Budget for the fiancial year 2023-24 in the State Legislative Assembly in Chennai on March 20, 2023, Monday — the first day of the second Assembly session for the year.

In this session, the Tamil Nadu Government may be expected to table among others, the second Bill to impose a ban on online games, as the Governor returned the first — Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, questioning the legislative competence of the House.

An announcement regarding a welfare programme to grant monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to women heads of families could be expected this session, as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had last month, during his campaign for bypoll at Erode (East) Assembly constituency, said such an announcement would be made in the next State Budget.

  • March 20, 2023 10:09
    Finance Minister reads out Budget speech

    Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Finance Palanivel Thiaga Rajan begins his Budget speech, amid brief commotion by AIADMK MLAs.

    The Hindu Bureau
  • March 20, 2023 10:02
    T.N. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to present State Budget

    Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is set to present the Budget for 2023-24 in the State Legislative Assembly in Chennai.

    The Finance Minister would also present the vote on account for the first few months of 2023-24 and the final supplementary estimates for 2022-23 in the House on March 28.After the presenting of Budget in the House on March 20, the Business Advisory Committee would meet later in the day to decide the duration of the sitting.

    DMK partymen’s forcible entry over an ​​intra-party feud​​ into a police station in Tiruchi district, injuring a policewoman,​​ absence of about 50,000 Class 12 students​​ in the Board exams, the outbreak of a flu and related illness, especially among school students, the issue over the linking of Aadhaar ID with electricity connections, demands of milk farmers supplying to Aavin and the alleged attempt to privatise bus operations in Chennai city may also be taken up by the opposition parties.

    ​​

    Tamil Nadu Finance Minister to present Budget in Assembly on March 20

    ​​

    The Hindu Bureau
