T.N. Budget | ₹1,000 crore for North Chennai development scheme

March 20, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

To ensure balanced and equitable development of Chennai, the Tamil Nadu government will implement the ‘Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam’ at a cost of ₹1,000 crore, over the next three years.

In his budget speech, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday, said Chennai was one of the fastest-growing cities in the country and ranks high in the ‘Ease of Living Index’ published by various agencies. However, there are some pockets in the city, particularly in the North Chennai region, which are deficient in infrastructure and basic amenities. To ensure balanced and equitable development of the city, this scheme will be implemented.

Action will be taken to identify and address the infrastructure deficit and gaps in development in north Chennai.

The scheme will be implemented by converging the funds of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Agency with ongoing schemes.

Four-lane flyover on Anna Salai

A four-lane elevated flyover on Anna Salai from Teynampet to Saidapet will be taken up for construction at an estimated cost of ₹621 crore in the coming year. The flyover constructed over the Chennai Metro Rail tunnels, in consultation with international engineering experts, will be a modern engineering marvel, according to the Budget. On completion, it will improve road safety and ease out traffic congestion at several major junctions.

Long-term flood mitigation work is being undertaken at a cost of ₹184 crore in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore. Of these, 9 projects have been completed and two are in progress. In the current year, 12 flood mitigation projects have been undertaken in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts at a total cost of ₹434 crore.

Adyar and Cooum restoration

As part of its endeavour to realise the goal of Singara Chennai, the government is committed to clean and restore waterways including the Adyar and Cooum in Chennai. As the first phase of these initiatives, the restoration of Adyar river for a length of 44 km. will be taken up. The project will include river cleaning activities such as prevention of sewage from entering the river and construction of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

Further, attractive recreational facilities such as aesthetic parks, green walkways, an open air gymnasium and a cafeteria will dot the banks of Adyar river. This project will be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹1,500 crore through the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

The government has been taking several initiatives to create vibrant public spaces in the city. The CMDA will develop 30 acres of land on Island Grounds with modern urban amenities such as an urban plaza, exhibition pavilions, landscaping, an open air theatre and food courts at a cost of ₹50 crore.