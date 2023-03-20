HamberMenu
T.N. Budget | Coimbatore, Madurai to get Metro Rail services

Chennai Metro Rail service between Poonamallee - Kodambakkam to be completed by 2025 

March 20, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

Presenting Tamil Nadu’s Budget for the financial year 2023-24, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced Metro Rail project for Coimbatore and Madurai cities.

In Coimbatore, the project will be implemented along Avinashi Road and Sathyamangalam Road at an estimated cost of ₹9,000 crore. 

In Madurai, the Metro Rail project would be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹8,500 crore to transform the vibrant city as an engine of development for the southern region, the Minister stated.

“Constructed underground through the central parts of the town, the Metro Rail will connect Thirumangalam to Othakadai. After obtaining approval from the Union Government, the Metro Rail projects in these two cities will be implemented with funding from external agencies,” he added. 

Chennai Metro Rail

In Chennai, the first stretch of the elevated corridor from Poonamallee Depot to Kodambakkam Powerhouse section is expected to be ready for commissioning by December, 2025, Mr. Rajan announced. 

He said a sum of ₹10,000 crore had been allotted towards Chennai Metro Rail Project in this budget. Work on Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project for a length of 119 km in three corridors at a total cost of ₹63,246 crore is in progress.  

