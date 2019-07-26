Works sanctioned, transfers done in July put on hold in Karnataka

Amid allegations of favouritism in transfers of government officials and award of contracts to works during the fortnight preceding the fall of the Janata Dal (Secular)–Congress coalition government, the newly sworn-in Bharatiya Janata Party government, headed by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, has put on hold those works approved in July as well as transfers that are yet to be approved.

Hours before the swearing-in of Mr. Yediyurappa, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijaybhaskar, in a note, asked all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and secretaries to put on hold all orders pertaining to new works approved in July.

The move comes in the light of large-scale transfers of officials effected across the departments of Public Works, Water Resources, Police, Revenue, and Education, among others, since July 1 when the coalition government was heading towards the crisis. Several hundred transfers were effected after July 6 when the government faced the crisis, triggered by the first batch of resignations by rebel legislators.

The appointment of Syndicate members to universities across the State days before the fall of the government had triggered a controversy, with the BJP asking that it be put on hold.

Following the transfers, the saffron party and the Karnataka State Government SC/ST Employees’ Coordination Committee had urged Governor Vajubhai R. Vala to intervene in the matter. Besides, the BJP had alleged that approval for several works were given by the coalition government, especially after the caretaker Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy returned from the United States.

Friday’s order by the Chief Secretary asks all departmental heads to put on hold till the next order transfer of officials that have been approved but not effected, as well as those transfers that have been effected but where officials have not taken charge.