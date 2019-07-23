BSP MLA expelled for abstaining from trust vote

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati expelled the lone BSP MLA in Karnataka Assembly, N. Mahesh, from the party for abstaining from trust vote.

“Despite directions from the party high command to vote in favour of the Kumaraswamy government, Mr. Mahesh did not attend the trust vote and violated directions, which is an act of indiscipline. The party has taken this seriously and has expelled him with immediate effect,” Ms. Mayawati tweeted.

Mr. Mahesh had earlier stated that after directions from Ms. Mayawati, he would vote in favour of the coalition.