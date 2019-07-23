Karnataka

BSP MLA expelled for abstaining from trust vote

more-in

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati expelled the lone BSP MLA in Karnataka Assembly, N. Mahesh, from the party for abstaining from trust vote.

“Despite directions from the party high command to vote in favour of the Kumaraswamy government, Mr. Mahesh did not attend the trust vote and violated directions, which is an act of indiscipline. The party has taken this seriously and has expelled him with immediate effect,” Ms. Mayawati tweeted.

Mr. Mahesh had earlier stated that after directions from Ms. Mayawati, he would vote in favour of the coalition.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
politics
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2019 11:54:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bsp-mla-expelled-for-abstaining-from-trust-vote/article28692515.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY