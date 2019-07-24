BJP will stake claim, says Muralidhar Rao

With the BJP defeating the confidence motion moved by the H.D. Kumaraswamy government, it will stake its claim to power in the State.

Speaking to The Hindu, national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao said the party would take stock of the situation and make the next move. “We will not shirk the responsibility that the trust vote has thrust upon us,” he said.

“As per the directions of the parliamentary board, decisions will be taken,” he said.

“State unit chief B.S. Yeddyurappa is the fittest to be the next Chief Minister,” a party source said.

The indications were clear that no snap polls would be called.

The H D Kumaraswamy led Janata Dal (S)-Congress government in the state lost the trust vote after days of debates, acrimony and hide and seek by MLAs logging 99 votes to the BJP’s 105.