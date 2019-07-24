Karnataka turmoil: two trust votes in 10 days

BJP will stake claim, says Muralidhar Rao

more-in

With the BJP defeating the confidence motion moved by the H.D. Kumaraswamy government, it will stake its claim to power in the State.

Speaking to The Hindu, national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao said the party would take stock of the situation and make the next move. “We will not shirk the responsibility that the trust vote has thrust upon us,” he said.

“As per the directions of the parliamentary board, decisions will be taken,” he said.

“State unit chief B.S. Yeddyurappa is the fittest to be the next Chief Minister,” a party source said.

The indications were clear that no snap polls would be called.

The H D Kumaraswamy led Janata Dal (S)-Congress government in the state lost the trust vote after days of debates, acrimony and hide and seek by MLAs logging 99 votes to the BJP’s 105.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 3:01:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bjp-will-stake-claim-says-muralidhar-rao/article28693241.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 more rebel MLAs till end of Assembly term
Deve Gowda says JD(S) will sit in Opposition
Congress, JD(S) slam Governor’s decision
Yediyurappa preaches ‘forgive and forget’ mantra
Speaker’s decision on rebel Congress MLAs hastens BJP move
Timeline: How the Karnataka political crisis unfolded...
Works sanctioned, transfers done in July put on hold in Karnataka
From Yeddyurappa to Yediyurappa: BJP leader reverts to old spelling after 12 years
Yediyurappa takes oath as CM, to face floor test on Monday
Yeddyurppa’s tryst with the trust votes
Karnataka Assembly: Congress-JD(S) government loses trust vote
You are reading BJP will stake claim, says Muralidhar Rao
Of political immaturity and power politics in the State
The nail-biting final five minutes outside the House
Political instability will haunt you, HDK tells BSY
BSP MLA expelled for abstaining from trust vote
Karnataka political crisis: How it took root and grew
Karnataka trust vote put off again
‘Legislature party leader has the right to issue whip’: Speaker
Endless parleys and behind-the-scenes drama
Independent Karnataka MLAs seek SC deadline for trust vote
Decide on rebel MLAs first, then hold trust vote: Coalition
JD(S), Congress leaders discuss possibility of leadership change to save government
Kumaraswamy appeals to rebel MLAs to return
We rebelled to protect our self-respect, say 12 MLAs
Now, Rahim Khan alleges BJP attempted to ‘buy’ him
‘Vishwanath has betrayed party that gave him political rebirth’
Karnataka political crisis had its genesis in Belagavi
A weekend of impatient waiting for Congress–JD(S) combine, BJP
The curious case of ‘missing’ MLA rocks House
Karnataka CM asked to prove majority by 1.30 p.m. on July 19
Karnataka political crisis: case of missing Congress MLA stalls Assembly
No question of going back on resignations, say rebel MLAs
What about our right to issue whip, ask Congress, JD(S) leaders
Karnataka trust vote: Odds heavily stacked against Kumaraswamy government
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY