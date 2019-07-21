Now, Rahim Khan alleges BJP attempted to ‘buy’ him

One more allegation of horse-trading has been raised by the ruling coalition, with the Congress saying that there were attempts by the BJP to poach Rahim Khan, Bidar MLA and Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre on Friday alleged that BJP leaders were continuing to contact Congress MLAs and forcing them to resign.

“The BJP is making lucrative offers of money and power. They are also threatening our legislators. The latest is MLA for Bidar Rahim Khan,” he told reporters.

Stating that the BJP continued its efforts despite Congress MLAs not responding to their pressure tactics, Mr. Khandre appealed to the rebel legislators to return for the sake of their voters.

“The voters have trusted you and made you their elected representative. Come back for their sake,” he said, adding that Governor Vajubhai R. Vala should take note of the ongoing blatant horse-trading by the BJP.

Confirming that he was contacted by the BJP, Mr. Khan told The Hindu that this attempt was made before the rebel MLAs left for Mumbai. “I got several calls from the BJP asking me to cross over. They were ready to not just pay me a huge sum but also make me a prominent Minister,” he said.

Refusing to name the BJP leader who had called him, Mr. Khan said, “I was told that I would be the first Muslim Minister from the BJP in the State. I did not respond to their offer.”

On Friday, in the Assembly JD(S) member K. Srinivasa Gowda accused BJP legislators of promising him ₹30 crore and offering ₹5 crore in advance to cross over to their party.