No question of going back on resignations, say rebel MLAs

Buoyed by the Supreme Court’s judgment on their plea, rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs camping in Mumbai on Wednesday said there was no question of going back on their resignations.

In a 19-second video clip released to the media soon after the judgement was pronounced, the MLAs said they would not attend the session on Thursday for the trust vote. “We are happy with the decision of the Supreme Court. We honour it,” B.C. Patil, rebel Congress MLA, said in the video. Speaking on behalf of the other 11 rebel MLAs, who were seen standing along with him, Mr. Patil said, “We are all together and whatever decision we have taken, at any cost, there is no question of going back [on the resignations]. We stand by our decision. No question of going to the Assembly.”