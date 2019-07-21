‘Vishwanath has betrayed party that gave him political rebirth’

The war of words between Minister for Tourism and Sericulture S.R. Mahesh and former JD(S) State president A.H. Vishwanath, now identified with the rebel camp in Mumbai, escalated on Saturday, with the former accusing the latter of betraying the party that had given him “political rebirth”.

Mr. Mahesh, who had asked Mr. Vishwanath on the floor of the House on Friday how much he had “sold” himself for to the BJP, on Saturday stepped up the attack. The Minister said Mr. Vishwanath could repay the debt to the JD(S) and its leaders for giving him a new lease of life in politics by turning up for the trust vote on Monday.

However, speaking to reporters from Mumbai, Mr. Vishwanath reiterated that there was no question of turning up for the trust vote. He described Mr. Mahesh as a “real estate agent” and said he had no moral right talk about him.

Mr. Mahesh sought to know from Mr. Vishwanath the reason for him to go to Mumbai in a special aircraft with other MLAs though he had said earlier that he was not keen on any ministerial position. “When we met at my farmhouse recently, I had offered to quit to allow Mr. Vishwanath to become the Minister. But he said he was not interested in any position and was contended with the MLA’s post,” he said.

To a query on Mr. Vishwanath’s threat of suing him over the allegations, Mr. Mahesh challenged the JD(S) MLA to move a privilege motion against him in the House over his accusations.