From Yeddyurappa to Yediyurappa: BJP leader reverts to old spelling after 12 years

BJP Karnataka chief B.S. Yeddyurappa has reverted to the earlier English spelling of his name “Yediyurappa”, apparently influenced by numerology.

The change became public on July 26 in his letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala, staking claim to form the government, and later, in the official invitation for the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP leader as Karnataka Chief Minister.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala administers the oath of office to BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa as Karnataka Chief Minister at a ceremony in Bengaluru on July 26, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

He had changed the spelling of his name from Yediyurappa to Yeddyurappa after he had to resign as Chief Minister in 2007. He had to quit barely a week after becoming the CM as the then coalition partner JD(S) reneged on its promise to share power for 20 months each.

However, the name change seems to have failed to bring him any luck as the two subsequent terms as Chief Minister did not last long.