Karnataka Assembly: Congress-JD(S) goverment loses trust vote

The Congress-JD(S) government on Tuesday lost the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly, with 99 votes for and 105 against.

Six days after Chief Minister H.D Kumaraswamy moved a confidence motion in the Assembly, and after several demands to wind up the debate and put it to vote, the motion was finally put to vote on Tuesday evening.

Though the Chief Minister was well aware that the numbers were stacked against him, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he would not run away from the House and resign, taking a dig at BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa who he resigned without a vote in May 2018.

As leader of oppostion Mr. Yeddyurappa also demanded that there be a division of vote on the floor of the assembly, speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar counted the votes on either side row by row.

While 99 MLAs expressed confidence in the Kumaraswamy-led government, 105 MLAs opposed the motion. Speaker Ramesh Kumar announced that the motion was defeated on the floor of the Assembly and adjourned the house sinedie.

In a house of 225 MLAs (including one nominated member), 20 MLAs were not present in the house when the motion was put to vote.

These MLAs include 15 rebel MLAs who have resigned – 12 from Congress and 3 from JDS, 2 Congress MLAs who abstained due to health reasons, 2 independent MLAs and the lone BSP MLA.

"This is a victory of democracy. The 14-month Kumaraswamy government has been voted out," Mr. Yeddyurappa said after the vote.

"They were fed up with the Kumaraswamy government. A new era of development will now begin, I assure the State. My main priority is farmers and I assure them that i would work to ensure they live happily," he said.

"We will take an appropriate decision at a suitable time," he added.