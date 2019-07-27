Yediyurappa preaches ‘forgive and forget’ mantra

After a long verbal duel between Congress–Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP members during the trust vote in the Legislative Assembly on July 23, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday said he would not indulge in vindictive politics and that the government’s sole objective was to focus on development of the State.

Preaching the mantra of “forgive and forget” on the first day in office as Chief Minister, Mr. Yediyurappa said he would seek suggestions from all sections of leaders and people before finalising any major decision affecting society. “We will not involve in vindictive politics,” he said.

The “forgive and forget” mantra assumed significance in the wake of the government’s decision to hold a debate on confidence motion on the floor of the Legislative Assembly on Monday. The Finance Bill is also set to be passed in the House on Monday. This was in a way a plea to the Opposition Congress and JD(S) to cooperate with the government to ensure peaceful conduct of proceedings.

During the debate on the confidence motion moved by H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister, the House witnessed noisy scenes as Congress and JD(S) members rushed to the well of the House.

Soon after the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister chaired a meting with the heads of a dozen departments.

Promising a government that is development oriented, Mr. Yediyurappa said the goal of the government was to show the people how the BJP government was different from the Congress-JD(S) coalition government by expediting execution of development projects and welfare schemes.

On drought, Mr. Yediyurappa said the government would focus on mitigating the difficulties faced by the people owing to drought.