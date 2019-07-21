Karnataka turmoil: two trust votes in 10 days

Karnataka political crisis had its genesis in Belagavi

Laxmi Hebbalkar

Laxmi Hebbalkar  

more-in

‘Ramesh Jarkiholi, once seen as the face of dissenters, now sidelined by BJP’

When Laxmi Hebbalkar sat on a dharna outside the tahsildar’s office here in August 2018, few could have guessed that the issue could over time gather momentum and snowball into a major political crisis.

Ms. Hebbalkar wanted her followers to win the elections to Belagavi Taluk Primary, Cooperative, Agricultural and Rural Development Bank (earlier called Primary Land Development Bank) and feared that the Jarkiholi brothers had sabotaged the polls. She accused then district in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and his brothers of trying to manipulate the polls as their followers were not in a position to win the elections. Mr. Jarkiholi, in turn, accused Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar of interfering in the affairs of the district through his protégé, Ms. Hebbalkar.

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Ramesh Jarkiholi  

As allegations and counter-allegations grew, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre had to intervene. Though there appeared to be some truce, Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi was not fully convinced of the reduced influence of Mr. Shivakumar, and the disharmony continued to fester. It ended in Mr. Jarkiholi becoming the second Congress MLA to resign, after B.S. Anand Singh (Vijayanagar). This seemed to open the floodgates for a slew of resignations. He even claimed that he had copies of the resignations of 25 other MLAs. Subsequently, a total of 15 MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) combine quit.

Some leaders in Belagavi Congress feel that the BJP used Mr. Jarkiholi as a “point man” for all dissidents only to abandon him later. “They made him the face of dissenters. BJP leaders created an impression that all the alliance MLAs who were upset with their parties could go to Mr. Jarkiholi who would then lead them to the BJP. But once they had the critical mass of resignations, the attention was diverted away from Mr. Jarkiholi. Now, the faces you see from among the disgruntled MLAs are those of A.H. Vishwanath, S.T. Somashekar or Byrathi Basavaraj. Mr. Jarkiholi is relegated to the background,” said a district Congress office-bearer.

Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore had said at a party meeting earlier this year that Belagavi leaders had brought down governments in the past and would do so now. However, BJP leaders from Belagavi refrained from associating themselves from the resignations that preceded the ongoing Assembly session.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Mangaluru Karnataka
state politics
Karnataka
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 10:30:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-political-crisis-had-its-genesis-in-belagavi/article28622460.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 more rebel MLAs till end of Assembly term
Deve Gowda says JD(S) will sit in Opposition
Congress, JD(S) slam Governor’s decision
Yediyurappa preaches ‘forgive and forget’ mantra
Speaker’s decision on rebel Congress MLAs hastens BJP move
Timeline: How the Karnataka political crisis unfolded...
Works sanctioned, transfers done in July put on hold in Karnataka
From Yeddyurappa to Yediyurappa: BJP leader reverts to old spelling after 12 years
Yediyurappa takes oath as CM, to face floor test on Monday
Yeddyurppa’s tryst with the trust votes
Karnataka Assembly: Congress-JD(S) government loses trust vote
BJP will stake claim, says Muralidhar Rao
Of political immaturity and power politics in the State
The nail-biting final five minutes outside the House
Political instability will haunt you, HDK tells BSY
BSP MLA expelled for abstaining from trust vote
Karnataka political crisis: How it took root and grew
Karnataka trust vote put off again
‘Legislature party leader has the right to issue whip’: Speaker
Endless parleys and behind-the-scenes drama
Independent Karnataka MLAs seek SC deadline for trust vote
Decide on rebel MLAs first, then hold trust vote: Coalition
JD(S), Congress leaders discuss possibility of leadership change to save government
Kumaraswamy appeals to rebel MLAs to return
We rebelled to protect our self-respect, say 12 MLAs
Now, Rahim Khan alleges BJP attempted to ‘buy’ him
‘Vishwanath has betrayed party that gave him political rebirth’
You are reading
Karnataka political crisis had its genesis in Belagavi
A weekend of impatient waiting for Congress–JD(S) combine, BJP
The curious case of ‘missing’ MLA rocks House
Karnataka CM asked to prove majority by 1.30 p.m. on July 19
Karnataka political crisis: case of missing Congress MLA stalls Assembly
No question of going back on resignations, say rebel MLAs
What about our right to issue whip, ask Congress, JD(S) leaders
Karnataka trust vote: Odds heavily stacked against Kumaraswamy government
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY