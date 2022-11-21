  1. EPaper
Mangaluru blast: NIA team in Mysuru for investigations

November 21, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar inspecting materials seized from the rented house in Mysuru of terror accused Mohammed Shariq, at the office of Mangaluru Police Commissioner on November 21, 2022.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar inspecting materials seized from the rented house in Mysuru of terror accused Mohammed Shariq, at the office of Mangaluru Police Commissioner on November 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was in Mysuru on Monday to elicit information related to Mohammad Shariq, the accused in the Mangaluru-blast case.

The team, accompanied by the local officials and police, was led to the house where Shariq stayed at Lokanayaknagar off the Outer Ring Road in Metagalli. The road leading to the house where the accused stayed on rent, was barricaded and was out of bounds for the public when the NIA team was present.

Sources said that a resident of Mysuru suspected to be closely involved with Shariq, was taken into custody from Bengaluru.

A CCB team from Mysuru had spread its dragnet in search of the suspect who was traced in Bengaluru on Monday, the sources added.

As a fallout of the Mangaluru blast and the fact that the accused lived in Mysuru, the local police and the intelligence have been tasked to collect information about tenants seeking short-term accommodation in the city and the surrounding areas.

Besides, there are plans to further expand the CCTV camera network for surveillance as Shariq stayed in a locality without CCTV cameras in the vicinity. It is speculated that he used only the ring road to enter and exit from the city to evade detection.

