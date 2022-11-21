  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru blast accused was out to commit a serious crime, says Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Police visit places related to Shariq and his relatives in Thirthahalli

November 21, 2022 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
ADGP (Law & Order) Alok Kumar inspects the autorickshaw at the blast site on Padil-Pumpwell Main Road in Mangaluru on Sunday November 20, 2022.

ADGP (Law & Order) Alok Kumar inspects the autorickshaw at the blast site on Padil-Pumpwell Main Road in Mangaluru on Sunday November 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

:

The investigation into the Mangaluru blast revealed that Shariq, the accused, had a major plan to cause serious damage, said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

The Minister informed mediapersons in Shivamogga on November 21 that the accused, who suffered 40% burn injuries, was a native of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district. The police had visited and searched some houses in Thirthahalli as part of the investigation.

“For some time, he was in Hubballi where he stole some identity cards of others. Later, he moved to Mysuru. Right now, he is undergoing treatment. Police will get more information from him once he recovers enough to speak to the police,” he said.

Karnataka Police and Central agencies are trying to find out the network of which Shariq was a part. “The incident happened when he was on the way to commit a serious crime. The police are on the job to identify all those associated with him,” he said.

The Minister said that terror incidents had come down in India after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister.

Mangaluru blast suspect had not been home for 3 months

The police team visited and searched some houses in Thirthahalli, the native place of Shariq on November 21. The accused was looking after a cloth shop in the town, which his father had set up.

Shariq lost his mother at a young age. His father had remarried. His father too died a few months ago. Shariq had not been home for the last three months, police have learnt.

Related stories

MLA reiterates demand for setting up NIA unit in Mangaluru
Bommai confident of State Police arresting those involved in Mangaluru blast
Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast | Suspect got online consignment during his stay in Kerala
Probe into blast incident will reveal links, if any, with PFI: CM
Police track Mangaluru blast suspect’s residence in Mysuru
Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast | Prime suspect procured SIM card in Coimbatore
Thought it must be a cracker burst or LPG leakage from autorickshaw, eyewitness recounts
Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run
Related Topics

act of terror / terrorism (crime) / Mangalore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.