People involved in Mangaluru blast had a bigger plan: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

State police and central agencies are jointly working on the case, he said

November 20, 2022 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
Autorickshaw kept beside Padil-Pumpwell Main Road in Mangaluru on Sunday. A moving autorickshaw caught fire, after a minor blast reportedly occurred from a bag being carried by the passenger in the city on November 19, 2022.

Autorickshaw kept beside Padil-Pumpwell Main Road in Mangaluru on Sunday. A moving autorickshaw caught fire, after a minor blast reportedly occurred from a bag being carried by the passenger in the city on November 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

The preliminary investigation into the blast in Mangaluru has given hints suggesting terror links with the people involved in the act, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

The minister in a communiqué to the media said Mangaluru Police were probing the case. The information gathered so far suggested that those involved had a bigger plan. The Central agencies had been communicated about the incident. Now, both the state police and central agencies have been working jointly on the case, he said.

The Home Minister opined that the investigation would bring out the truth behind the incidents within a couple of days. Further, he said the injured in the blast were being treated. They were not yet in a situation to give statement.

