RSS worker planted Mangaluru bomb: C.M. Ibrahim

November 20, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

“An RSS worker planted the bomb that exploded in Mangaluru. He was in jail for three years for various offences,’‘ C.M. Ibrahim, JD(S) State president, said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“I know all about the conspiracy behind the incident. But I will not reveal the details now. Let the government conduct a comprehensive inquiry and find out,” he told journalists.

He accused the BJP leaders of double speak. “On the one hand, BJP opposes Tipu Sultan Jayanti. But on the other, MTB Nagaraj is celebrating Tipu Sultan Jayanti in Hoskote. There are banners across Hoskote with the pictures of the Ministers, announcing the celebrations. This shows the BJP’s hypocrisy,” he said.

He criticised Congress’ Siddaramaiah for trying to contest from Kolar or Mysuru rather than his current seat of Badami. “It is unfortunate that a former Chief Minister has no constituency that he can call his own,” he said.

