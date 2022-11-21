With polls approaching, there will be efforts to disturb peace and harmony, says ADGP

November 21, 2022 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Stating that there are learning points from the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said here on Monday that with the elections approaching, there will be so many efforts to disturb peace and harmony in society.

Addressing presspersons, Mr. Kumar said: “We have to be very careful with elections approaching when everything is so sensitive. So, there will be so many efforts to disturb peace and harmony.”

The senior police official said that there is a need to strengthen the neighbourhood watch scheme and CCTV coverage in public areas. By strengthening the neighbourhood watch scheme, people can keep a watch on suspicious movement of strangers and illegal stay of others.

He said that footages from CCTV cameras in public places come in handy in investigation and in ensuring safety. In Saturday’s autorickshaw blast case too, the police have obtained the footage of a public CCTV.

Mr. Kumar said that the recovery of Mohammed Shariq, the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast accused, at a hospital here is important for the police to question him. Since he has suffered 40% to 45% burns, he has to recover first for the police to get more information from him.

“His acts and actions are influenced and inspired by a terrorist organisation which has a global presence,” he said.

Compensation

Referring to Purushotthama Poojary, the autorickshaw driver who has also been injured in the blast, Mr. Kumar said that the driver is a victim of a terror blast. His autorickshaw has suffered damage in the blast and he has been injured. “We hope he will recover soon,” he said.

The police will recommend to the Deputy Commissioner to get him compensation as there is a provision to release compensation to victims of terror cases.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and Mysuru Police Commissioner B. Ramesh were present.