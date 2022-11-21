  1. EPaper
ATS begins probe into Mangaluru blast suspect’s Kerala links

November 21, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has begun a probe into whether Mangaluru blast suspect Mohammed Shariq had links to the State, with suspicion rife that he had received a courier package during his stay at Aluva earlier this year.

The squad members are working in tandem with their counterparts in the Karnataka Police to ascertain his Kerala links if any. Two persons, including the driver of an autorickshaw, were injured in an explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru on Saturday evening. The Karnataka Police confirmed that the blast was an act of terror.

