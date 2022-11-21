  1. EPaper
The Series | 20 Stories

An ‘act of terror’ and wild goose chase

Read all stories and developments related to the Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast

November 21, 2022 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
ADGP (Law & Order) Alok Kumar inspecing the Mangaluru autorickshawa blast site at Padil-Pumpwell Main Road as part of investigation process in Mangaluru on Sunday November 20, 2022.

ADGP (Law & Order) Alok Kumar inspecing the Mangaluru autorickshawa blast site at Padil-Pumpwell Main Road as part of investigation process in Mangaluru on Sunday November 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

A CCTV camera footage from a nearby commercial building showed the moving vehicle suddenly engulfed in smoke and coming to a halt. The vehicle however appeared not to have received much damage. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken charge of the autorickshaw blast case in Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district, which the police suspect is an act of terror.

A moving autorickshaw caught fire Padil-Pumpwell Main Road, after a minor blast reportedly occurred from a bag being carried by the passenger on November 19, 2022.

The police were led on a wild goose chase across the districts of Mangaluru, Hubballi, Shivamogga, Mysuru and Bengaluru in Karnataka as well as the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu, before they could ascertain the identity of the passenger and the prime accused in the blast — Mohammed Shariq, 24, a terror suspect on the run since September 2022.

Mohammed Shariq, 24, hailing from Tirthahalli in Shivamogga district, looking after a readymade garments shop of his father, first came on the radar of the State police when he was arrested for pro-terror graffiti in Mangaluru city in November 2020. 

He was arrested along with his engineering graduate associate Maaz Muneer Ahmed and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and was later released on bail. The case is still pending.

His name surfaced again in 2022 when the Shivamogga Rural Police were probing a stabbing incident in the district around Independence Day over putting up a photo of V.D. Savarkar. They discovered that the arrested duo, Maaz Muneer and Syed Yasin, had been radicalised by Mohammed Shariq and they had learnt making bombs through PDF files, videos and several materials sent to them by Shariq.

Mohammed Shariq is said to be associated with Matheen Ahmed Taha, also hailing from Shivamogga and a member of Al Hind module, active in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Bengaluru-based Al Hind module was allegedly put together by Mehboob Pasha, a resident of Gurappanapalya, Bengaluru, and Khaja Moideen, a resident of Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu.

More details continue to emerge as Karnataka Police and Central agencies try to find out the network of which Shariq was a part.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar inspecting the materials seized from the rented house of terror accused Mohammed Shariq in Mysuru, at the office of Mangaluru Police Commissioner on November 21, 2022.

Mangaluru autorickshaw blast accused’s handler is in Dubai, says police officer

The Hindu Bureau
ADGP (Law & Order) Alok Kumar inspected the Mangaluru autorickshawa blast site (spot) at Padil-Pumpwell Main Road as part of an investigation process in Mangaluru on Sunday

Mangaluru autorickshaw blast | Shariq test fired explosives in Shivamogga, says NIA

S. Vijay Kumar
ADGP (Law & Order) Alok Kumar inspects the autorickshaw at the blast site on Padil-Pumpwell Main Road in Mangaluru on Sunday November 20, 2022.

Mangaluru blast accused was out to commit a serious crime, says Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast | Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq

The Hindu Bureau
Mohammed Shariq, 24, the alleged bomber who was in the auto rickshaw in Mangaluru on November 19, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

Mohammed Shariq — From pro-terror graffiti writer to blast suspect

The Hindu Bureau
A cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries found during the investigation after an explosion in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru, on Sunday.

Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast | Suspect got online consignment during his stay in Kerala

S. Vijay Kumar

Probe into blast incident will reveal links, if any, with PFI: CM

The Hindu Bureau
The police conducting vehicle checks at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Mangaluru blast: Vehicles entering Coimbatore district checked on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border

The Hindu Bureau

Police track Mangaluru blast suspect’s residence in Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau
Mohammed Shariq

Case against Shariq pending before a DK district sessions court for trial

The Hindu Bureau

RSS worker planted Mangaluru bomb: C.M. Ibrahim

The Hindu Bureau

Railway gateman Premraj Hutagi gets a scare on his birthday

The Hindu Bureau
Police check the autorickshaw in which a blast occurred while it was on the move on Padil-Pumpwell Main Road on November 19, near Garodi in Mangaluru.

Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast | Prime suspect procured SIM card in Coimbatore

S. Vijay Kumar
Police check the autorickshaw from which a blast and fire emerged while it was on the move on Padil-Pumpwell Main Road on Saturday, November 19, near Garodi in Mangaluru.

Thought it must be a cracker burst or LPG leakage from autorickshaw, eyewitness recounts

The Hindu Bureau
Police scouring the house of the accused in the Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast for evidence, in Mysuru on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run

K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj
The autorickshaw involved in the blast kept beside Padil-Pumpwell Main Road in Mangaluru on Sunday. The moving autorickshaw caught fire, after a minor blast reportedly occurred from a bag being carried by the passenger in the city on November 19, 2022.

Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: How the plot unravelled

The Hindu Bureau
Autorickshaw kept beside Padil-Pumpwell Main Road in Mangaluru on Sunday. A moving autorickshaw caught fire, after a minor blast reportedly occurred from a bag being carried by the passenger in the city on November 19, 2022.

People involved in Mangaluru blast had a bigger plan: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

The Hindu Bureau

Security heightened across Karnataka in the wake of IED blast in Mangaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Autorickshaw kept beside Padil-Pumpwell Main Road in Mangaluru on Sunday. A moving autorickshaw caught fire, after a minor blast reportedly occurred from a bag being carried by the passenger in the city on November 19, 2022.

Auto rickshaw blast in Mangaluru an act of terror, says Karnataka police chief

The Hindu Bureau
CCTV camera footage showing smoke from an autorickshaw in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Fire in moving autorickshaw causes panic in Mangaluru

The Hindu Bureau

