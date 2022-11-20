Security heightened across Karnataka in the wake of IED blast in Mangaluru

November 20, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Security checks have been heightened across Karnataka following the low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device blast in Mangaluru on Saturday. The blast is suspected to have been triggered accidentally on the way to the intended destination, mostly in Mangaluru city.

“There are several questions that remain: including what or who was the target of the intended bomb blast and whether the person was self-radicalised or associated with any terror outfits and whether he had any accomplices,” a senior Intelligence official said.

Senior police officials have been directed to step up security measures at Mangaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, and other parts of the State and to carry out anti-sabotage checks at airports, bus stands, railway stations, religious and public places, and tourist spots.

The entry and exit of communally-sensitive areas have also been checked for the suspicious persons, a police officer said.