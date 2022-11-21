  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore police send special team to Mangaluru for blast probe

November 21, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

N. Sai Charan

The Coimbatore city police have sent a special team to Mangaluru to collect more information about the suspected mastermind of an autorickshaw blast that occurred on Saturday.

A police officer said the team went to Mangaluru to collect information about Mohammed Shariq, 24, who stayed at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore for three days during the first week of September. The Coimbatore police are trying to get details of those who met Shariq during his stay in the city.

Meanwhile, a police team from Mangaluru reached Coimbatore on Monday to collect information about L. Surendar, 28, from the Nilgiris district, under whose name the suspect had purchased a SIM card. He had already been apprehended by the Nilgiris police, a senior police officer said, adding that the Mangaluru police will question Surendar as part of the probe.

Law enforcement officials are also investigating whether there is any connection between the Mangaluru blast and the October 23 car explosion in front of the Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore, in which the suspected mastermind, Jameesha Mubin, was killed.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.