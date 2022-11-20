Auto rickshaw blast in Mangaluru an act of terror, says Karnataka police chief

November 20, 2022 10:24 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood said on November 20 the low-intensity blast in an autorickshaw that injured two people in Mangaluru on Saturday, November 19, is “not accidental but an act of terror intended to cause serious damage”.

In a tweet, the Director General of Police Mr. Sood said the police are investigating into it with Central agencies.

“It is confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an act of terror with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State police is probing deep into it along with Central agencies,” he tweeted.

After the incident on November 19 under Kankanady police station limits, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said, “At around 5.15 p.m. or so fire has caught in an auto rickshaw from the bag of a passenger who is injured and the auto rickshaw driver has also suffered some burn injuries. Shifted to hospital.”

More details awaited.