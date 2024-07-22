GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Budget 2024: When and where to watch

The Budget Session of the Parliament started on July 22 with the Economic Survey 2023-24 being tabled in both Houses. The session is scheduled to have 16 sittings and is likely to conclude on August 12

Updated - July 22, 2024 09:28 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 09:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 on July 23 at 11 a.m. It will be a record seventh consecutive Budget presentation for Ms. Sitharaman.

The Budget Session of the Parliament started on Monday with the Economic Survey 2023-24 being tabled in both Houses. The session is scheduled to have 16 sittings and is likely to conclude on August 12.

Economic Survey 2023-24: India’s growth back to pre-COVID trends, 7%-plus growth possible in medium term

The Budget 2024 presentation will be streamed on various platforms. Viewers can watch the Budget 2024 speech by Nirmala Sitharaman live at The Hindu. Follow our liveblog for all the latest news, reactions, and analysis of Budget 2024. The Finance Minister’s address will also be available to stream live via the Sansad TV.

The July 23 Budget speech is expected to focus on infrastructure development, social welfare schemes, measures to boost economic growth and simplification of personal tax regime.

Related Topics

Union Budget / budgets and budgeting / state budget and tax / parliament

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.