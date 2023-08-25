HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

This story is part of
Spotlight- Andhra Pradesh
Children taking a dive at the fishing harbour as motorboats and trawlers remain anchored due to the fishing holiday for conservation, in Visakhapatnam. File
Go to Package home
A view of the thick Seshachalam forest surrounding Tirumala, which has been declared as ‘Seshachalam biosphere reserve’.

Dilemma over leopard attacks in the foot path of Tirumala hills

A.D. Rangarajan
You're reading this story
Konda Reddi tribal woman Sadala Mangamma with her children at Munta Mamidi village in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. She has 10 children and the couple are yet to go for birth control.

The woes of wombs in Andhra Pradesh’s tribal village

T. Appala Naidu
For a decade, wild herds have forayed towards Punganur, Yadamarri, Puthalapattu, Irala, Sadum, Somala, and Tavanampalle mandals of Chittoor district.

Elephant watchers in Andhra Pradesh are born survivors, living on the edge of subsistence

K. Umashanker
The Yenadis are a tribe in Andhra Pradesh living in extreme conditions of poverty and social exclusion.

Yanadis tribe: Less visible and left out in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma
Farmers taking up sowing operations at Pedapulipaka in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. The delay in the advent of monsoon has hit tenant farmers the most.

Erratic rain pattern makes farming an unsustainable future in Andhra Pradesh

Nellore Sravani
Khond tribals cultivating land at Kothaveedhi village of Cheedikada mandal in Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh. The Khonds are facing a threat of eviction, as their names have been removed from the land enjoyers’ list.

The tale of tribal loss

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Finally connected: Residents of Sambhuvanipalem are all smiles after using the city bus facility to their interior suburb in Visakhapatnam. The locality saw its first bus service after Independence.

Bus to Sambhuvanipalem, tucked in reserve forest, brings cheer to tribals

Harish Gilai
Koyas are in a cultural shock as they are being rehabilitated to the new settlements from their ancestral villages in the Godavari agency for the Polavaram irrigation project. Kommu Koya performers at Chandravanka stream in Alluri Sitaramaraju district.

Whose Polavaram is it anyway?

T. Appala Naidu
A tourism project caught in controversy at Perupalem in Mogalthur mandal of West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh

Defenders of the creek

Nellore Sravani
Students going to school in the new academic year in Vijayawada.

Ensuring equity in education in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma
The Srisailam reservoir is crucial for the management and distribution of Krishna water.

Yet another blow to water-starved Rayalaseema

Ramesh Susarla
An aerial view of the sprawling Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam. The nine-decade-old university is reeling under a severe faculty crunch.

The slow descent of State-run varsities into oblivion in Andhra Pradesh

Sumit Bhattacharjee
 Visakhapatnam City has about 71 blackspots in Zone I (Tagarapuvalasa to NAD Junction) and Zone II (NAD Junction to Lankelapalem)

Death traps on National Highways in Andhra Pradesh

T. Appala Naidu,Ramesh Susarla,Harish Gilai
Over 20 wild elephants died due to electrocution in the Kaundinya belt in the last decade. The jumbo attacks have also caused over two dozen human casualties.

Jumbo task at hand

K. Umashanker,K Srinivasa Rao
False start: A flock of birds fly against a cloudy sky in Vijayawada on May 11 (Saturday). May is normally the hottest month in the city, with temperatures going up to 41-42 degrees Celsius

The emergence of new-age weathermen in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Kumar Boda,Harish Gilai
Children drinking from a borewell at Toofan Nagar, a tribal colony near Ongole.

Health, land and lives lost. For what?

Nellore Sravani
A view of the Old Lighthouse, where the Sepoy Mutiny of 1780 is supposed to have taken place in Visakhapatnam

The untold story of Vizagapatam’s 1780 mutiny

Sumit Bhattacharjee
The third week of March saw minimum temperatures ranging from 15 °C to 17 °C in Sri Sathya Sai and Nandyal Districts, resulting in a bumper crop yield.

Misty March lends bumper mango yield

Ramesh Susarla
Between 2015-22, mango cultivation in the Chittoor district was seen as a high-stakes gamble as excess rains, oppressive heat, and the COVID-19 effect hit the crop badly

Staggered harvesting to mitigate losses

K. Umashanker
The officials are now focused on the shortcomings identified during the trial run, and necessary arrangements are being made to bridge the gap

At the ready, say officials

Tharun Boda
A majority of people neglecting to wear masks in public is also sighted as the reason for the spread of the influenza variant H3N2 in India early this year

We better mask up

B. Madhu Gopal
Many blamed the pandemic for the unprecedented dip in students’ performance in the SSC examinations.

Everyone’s rooting for the 2023 batch

P. Sujatha Varma
The candidates will be supplied with specially-designed 24-page white paper answer booklets and OMR sheets.

Andhra Pradesh: All arrangements in place for SSC examination

P. Sujatha Varma
Patients form a queue to see a doctor at a Community Health Centre in Visakhapatnam. Cases of fevers, cold and cough have seen a rise in the city in recent weeks

Erring on the side of caution as influenza cases rise in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda
Patients thronging the out-patient block of King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. File

Taking the sting out of malaria threat

Harish Gilai
A vendor in Vijayawada keeps a large quantity of clay pots ready in anticipation of a spurt in demand as temperatures started soaring across the State.

Cool start for searing summer ahead in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda
Sri City has been recognised as one of the ten key manufacturing regions in India with a high potential to attract global investments.

Weighed down by infra bottlenecks

A.D. Rangarajan
Image used for representational purpose only.

The hard to resist lure of ports

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Police personnel in the Cyber Cell of Anantapur District going through the complaints lodged over “CHAT BOT” for lost mobile phones.

Hot on the trail of missing phones

Ramesh Susarla
Representational image

Falling hook, line and sinker in a web of fraud

Sumit Bhattacharjee
An aerial view of the growing urban landscape of Visakhapatnam.

High time to focus on IT

V. Kamalakara Rao
Attracting investment: A view of the mega food park at Mallavalli in Bapulapadu Mandal of Krishna district. The APIIC is developing industrial parks under the Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme.

Andhra Pradesh: Investment destination calling

V. Raghavendra
A deaddiction centre at Government General Hospital in Anantapur, where the Counselling Centre doubles up as office space for doctors.

Achieving abstinence against addiction

Sambasiva Rao M.
The number of cases of drug addiction is increasing by the year, say the experts

There is a crying need for de-addiction centres in Andhra Pradesh

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Motorists undergoing the qualifying driving test for licence by RTO officials at Gannavaram, near Vijayawada

Driving licence issuance | An exasperating test of patience

P. Sujatha Varma
Traffic police verifying driving licence of students. File

One-year wait to get driving licence cards in Visakhapatnam

B. Madhu Gopal
Thousands gathered to collect gift kits at a meeting held in Guntur on Sunday by a TDP sympathizer in which a stampede happened. Photo: Handout

Tread with caution: Lessons need to be learned from recent stampedes in Andhra Pradesh

Sambasiva Rao M.
Vasireddy Padma, Chairperson, AP Women’s Commission interacts with the injured persons in the stampede happened at a public meeting organized by TDP sympathizers, at GGH, Guntur. File photo: Handout

Crowd management, dry runs key to handling huge turnouts at public meetings

Sumit Bhattacharjee
A representational image of ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ conducted every year in A. Rangampeta village of Chandragiri mandal in Tirupati district as part of Sankranti festivities.

Stampede ripples: Will ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ take the hit?

A.D. Rangarajan
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser to Government of AP (Public Affairs). Photo: Special Arrangement

Stringent measures will be taken to prevent stampedes, says Sajjala

Sambasiva Rao M.

Only 15% of daily sewage is being treated in A.P., says report

Tharun Boda
VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, 28-12-2022. As part of door-to-door garbage collection, a sanitary worker collecting household wastes using CLAP vehicles at Resapuvanipalem in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.. Photo : V RAJU / THE HINDU

Taking the IT route to tackle sanitation

Harish Gilai
The international and domestic airports have given Andhra Pradesh the much-needed air connectivity

With three international airports, A.P. is sitting pretty in civil aviation sector

V. Raghavendra
Massive cargo being carried to Krishnapatnam port in Nellore district.

Maritime infra in A.P. poised for a big leap

V. Raghavendra
The infrastructure augmentation of Visakhapatnam port includes revamping of railway yard, construction of covered sheds and repair of ORS and LPG jetties. K.R. DEEPAK

Getting the wind in their sails

Sumit Bhattacharjee
The Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir in Anantapur district, is not utilised to its full capacity due to repairs to be taken up on the dam.

PABR to be assessed among four in A.P. for dam improvement project

Ramesh Susarla
Joint Collector D.K. Balaji inspecting the water flowing over a road in Nagalapuram mandal of Tirupati district on Saturday.

Officials neck-deep in damage estimation post-Mandous

A.D. Rangarajan
Tobacco seedlings are much in demand for replantation as Cyclone Mandous destroyed plantations, at Velampalli village in Prakasam district. KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Cyclone Mandous, an year-end jolt for tobacco growers

S. Murali
An Olive Ridley turtle laying eggs in the Godavari estuary in Kakinada.

Wildlife biologists seek diversion of boats to check mortality of Olive Ridleys in Godavari estuary

T. Appala Naidu
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting, hatching and regeneration centre set up on the coast of Nagayalanka in Krishna district

Stage set for Olive Ridley turtles safe nesting at Nagayalanka, Sorlagondi in Krishna district

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Hatchlings of Olive Ridley turtle being let into sea at Thottappally. The coast, especially areas close to the mineral sand-mining sites, has witnessed fewer turtle landings in recent times.

Harbouring tenderness amid rough waters

B. Madhu Gopal
People of Yanamalakuduru village of Krishna district undergoing general health check-ups by their ‘Family Physician’ at the Mobile Medical Unit.

Taking healthcare down to the last family

Tharun Boda
Image for representational purposes only.

A safety net to fall back on

K. Umashanker
Photograph used for representational purposes only

‘No way’ to Family Physician for tribals

Harish Gilai
File photo of the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada.

‘Aim is to make defunct sports arenas available for the public’

Tharun Boda
Coaching in fencing sport in progress at Anantapur Indoor Stadium.

Blunted blades of Anantapur

Ramesh Susarla
Students during a practice session at a makeshift hockey field at a school in Visakhapatnam. The city has produced many good hockey players, but the lack of grounds and other infrastructure has pushed the sport to the backseat.

Hockey, football lose their footing

Sumit Bhattacharjee
A view of the Visakha Dairy plant in Visakhapatnam.

Making strides in dairy industry

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Officials flagging off Shreeja Milk ATM recently in Tirupati. Photo: Special Arrangement

Cruising through the milk ocean with women at the helm

A.D. Rangarajan
Milk cans are being stacked in the milk chilling and processing unit of Vijaya- The A.P. Dairy Development Co-operative Federation, at Kankipadu near Vijayawada.

Vijaya Dairy moots more welfare schemes for its farmers

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Dairy sector marred by GST impositions, says Sangam Dairy Chairman

Image used for representational purpose only.

‘No consensus among States on scrappage policy’

B. Madhu Gopal
Vehicles seized in various cases left to rot at a police station in Vijayawada..

A long way to go for pollution control in Prakasam

S. Murali
Parts of old and damaged trucks left on the roadside in Autonagar without being scrapped, in Vijayawada.

Old is no longer gold

Tharun Boda
Spinning mills lying idle in Guntur district after the textile mills association declared a lock down citing fall in demand due to global recession.

Caught in a tight knot | The textile crisis plaguing A.P.

P. Samuel Jonathan
Image for representational use only

The lone spinning mill in Prakasam on verge of closure

S. Murali
A view of Coringa mangroves near Kakinada.

Green Climate Fund to help revive mangrove ecosystem

T. Appala Naidu
Flamingoes in flight at Anamalaicherry in Pulicat lake.

All eyes on Pulicat restoration project

A.D. Rangarajan
A man struggles to take his boat through a thick growth of water hyacinth in Kolleru lake in Krishna district.

Fresh lease of life for wetlands

V. Raghavendra
A Menhir that has stood the test of time in the remote village of Gollapall in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh

Ancient stone tools found in Prakasam lead to startling revelations 

P. Sujatha Varma
Archeologist E. Siva Nagi Reddy at the site of megalithic menhirs discovered near Macherla

Discovery of menhirs throws light on prehistoric cultures of Guntur region

P. Samuel Jonathan
Megalithic burial site found in near Konakanamitla in Prakasam District

Megalithic burial sites in Prakasam cry for attention

S. Murali
Issues galore: The Telangana State Waqf Board deals with the administration of Muslim endowments and has been grappling with a host of issues mainly encroachments. The board is yet to take its full possession from the Revenue department.

Telangana State Waqf Board locked in tangles

Syed Mohammed
Pedestrians are forced to walk amidst vehicular traffic as the footpath and road margin of M.G. Road is encroached, in Vijayawada.

Pedestrians in peril

Tharun Boda
The pavement near the Children’s Park occupied by the fast-food kiosks in Kurnool.

Paving the way for encroachment-free pavements

Ramesh Susarla
File photo for representation.

Exploring ways to ward off exam stress

P. Sujatha Varma

New exam pattern evokes mixed feelings in Prakasam

S. Murali

New system puts weak students at a disadvantage, fear teachers

Ramesh Susarla
Illustration for The Hindu

Drug trade thrives in darknet

Sumit Bhattacharjee

‘Aged beggars, leprosy-hit are lured to peddle ganja’

K. Umashanker

Drug mafia wooing students, claim police

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Myriad ways of traffickers

Harish Gilai
Residents complain that whenever the Penna is in spate, a huge quantity of water is released in a short time catching them unawares.

Penna, the river of sorrow for Nellorians

S. Murali
A person walks in rain the road in Andhra Pradesh. File Photo

Tirupati awaits monsoon as a ‘sitting duck’?

A.D. Rangarajan
Work on the flood protection wall under way downstream of the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.

A permanent solution remains elusive for A.P.’s flood-prone areas

Tharun Boda

Man on the streets after losing crores in crypto currency fraud

Sumit Bhattacharjee 10262

Cashing in on post-pandemic financial distress

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Brazen fleecing: High interest rates, hidden charges

S. Murali
File photo for representation

Loan tr’apps’

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Andhra Pradesh: Blame game in Chittoor district over pass percentage in SSC, Intermediate exams

K. Umashanker
File photo for representation

Banking on education reforms in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh: Multiple issues confronted students in Prakasam during Class X and Intermediate exams

S. Murali

Linking Aadhaar to payment may deprive Adivasis of cash transfer

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Welfare eludes Prakasam’s poor

S. Murali

Aadhaar linking of beneficiary bank accounts turns a challenge

Ramesh Susarla

Chittoor’s black spots claim 135 lives in three years

K. Umashanker

An integrated approach to minimising road crashes

P. Sujatha Varma
The district panel has identified Tapovanam Junction in Anantapur as the ‘worst’ traffic junction

Kurnool, Anantapur highways turn death traps

Ramesh Susarla
View of construction debris occupying a portion of the Rushikonda- Yendad road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, April 07, 2022, which has become a major cause for bike skids leading to accidents. File

Accidents rise as roads crumble

Harish Gilai
A drone spraying pesticide over a paddy field in Nellore on Wednesday

Paddy growers in Nellore at their wits’ end

S. Murali
File photo

Protracted procurement?

P. Samuel Jonathan
The hanging pillars at the Veerabhadraswami temple, Lepakshi.

Andhra Pradesh’s Lepakshi temple: A marvel in stone

Bhumika K.
A herd of wild elephants on prowl in eastern mandals of Chittoor district.

Andhra Pradesh: Man-animal conflict turns into a vexed issue in Chittoor

K. Umashanker
An aerial view of Ramanaidu Studios, located on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam.

Is Telugu cinema set for a change of scene?

Appaji Reddem
SHOW MORE 104 STORIES

Dilemma over leopard attacks in the foot path of Tirumala hills
Premium

The recent leopard attacks on the journey up the Tirumala hill in Andhra Pradesh have set off many knee-jerk reactions from the State government and also point to the need to make the Seshachalam hills a safe habitat for carnivores in order to prevent them from venturing into human habitations, finds A.D. RANGARAJAN

August 25, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
A view of the thick Seshachalam forest surrounding Tirumala, which has been declared as ‘Seshachalam biosphere reserve’.

A view of the thick Seshachalam forest surrounding Tirumala, which has been declared as ‘Seshachalam biosphere reserve’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Firmly clasping his six-year-old daughter Keerthi by her elbow, Chennai-based Kumaran Avudaiyappan, 40, walks barefoot. Cautiously, he and his family take the 2,000 steps leading to Tirumala, translated to ‘holy hills’ in Tamil, in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district. Here, devotees believe Venkateswara, a Vishnu avatar, lives. The devotional ‘Govinda Hari Govinda... Venkataramana Govinda...’ blares over the audio system installed throughout the 10.5 km-long trekking route, meant to inspire the pilgrims’ progress.

This is a route Avudaiyappan has done every year for the past 30 years or more. He and Keerthi are two among the 25,000 pilgrims who walk up daily. Along the slow path that can take up to 5 hours to climb with a child—in his youth, he could do it in 3 hours—there are always people, sometimes 30 to 40, sometimes up to 100 at peak ‘traffic’ time during the day, but as the evening wears on, the crowd peters out. Avudaiyappan’s eyes dart about despite it being the afternoon, watching the forest that surrounds the steps to what believers feel is close to heaven.

A week ago, a leopard had killed Lakshita, a six-year-old child near the 7th mile point (at about 11 km by road) on the ghat road that runs parallel to the old trekking route that starts at Alipiri. This was the first-ever fatal attack on the hill. The girl, from Nellore district’s Pothireddypalem village, was walking ahead of her relatives—five adults and four other children—at about 7:30 p.m. When she felt hungry, they told her to go ahead to a shop to get some biscuits, but when they reached there, she was nowhere to be found. They asked the security team for help, but no one could find her. The next day, her mauled body was found in the forest.

Her grandfather, Srinivasulu, was devastated. He always greeted her with surprise gifts on her return from school, he recollects. “A life is lost in our family. We don’t want any promises, but expect the government to take concrete steps to prevent such incidents in future,” was his curt response to the State’s ex gratia announcement.

ALSO READ
Leopard trapped in 50 of 300 camera traps installed in Tirumala forest of Andhra Pradesh

Overnight, orders were issued that children are not be allowed after 2 p.m. Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Environment, Forests, Science & Technology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy promised an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to Lakshitha’s parents. And vendos selling fresh fruit and vegetables along the way were temporarily banned.

In quick succession

This wasn’t the first incident this year. On the night of June 22, at the same 7th mile point, a sub-adult leopard clenched B. Kaushik’s neck in its jaws and tried to flee. The boy’s parents and security guards chased it for 100 metres when it dropped the 5-year-old and ran into the forest. Kaushik was discharged after two weeks of treatment at the hospital run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that administers the temple and its precincts, including 3,025 hectares of forestland. His parents, B. Pulikonda and B. Sireesha called it a “miracle” and attributed the survival of their child to “the glory of Lord Venkateswara”. Scientists say it was probably because it was not a full-size adult leopard.

On the way up the hill, there are signs that ask motorists and trekkers to beware of wild animals. In fact, on August 14, a sloth bear was sighted at Srivari Mettu, the second (steeper) trekking route leading to the top of the hill, not more than 4 km long, but suitable only for seasoned trekkers who know the route.

Abutting the hills, towards the rear part of Sri Venkateswara University College of Engineering, a leopard was caught on camera moving in the shrub jungle around, causing panic among students and staff. Wild animals are regularly sighted in Balaji Nagar, a residential locality on the Tirumala hills where people have lived for generations.

The lower portion of Tirumala, from Alipiri to Gali Gopuram, about 1,000 steps into the journey, constitutes rocky terrain. The Gali Gopuram to Sri Narasimha Swamy temple is a relatively flat area. From ‘Mokalla Mitta’ to the top of the hill is steep and hilly again. ‘Mokalla’ means ‘knees’, and ‘mitta’ means ‘steep’ in Telugu, an allusion to the knee pain a pilgrim may get on the final leg up.

Pilgrims on their way to Tirumala hills through the dense Seshachalam forest, where the ghat road meets the trekking route. It is this porous route that makes fencing an unviable option.

Pilgrims on their way to Tirumala hills through the dense Seshachalam forest, where the ghat road meets the trekking route. It is this porous route that makes fencing an unviable option. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 7th mile horror

It is the middle stretch, mostly flatland, that is frequently criss-crossed by leopards. The 7th mile point, which has been designated a ‘risk zone’ in forest parlance, is where the ghat road that takes motorists down and the trekking route intersect close to the thick forest. After the first arduous stretch, most pilgrims rest here. This is also the spot where a number of motorists stop to worship at the 60-foot-high statue of Hanuman installed here in the late 1970s.

At the 7th mile which sees 70,000 to 90,000 people traverse daily, in vehicles and on foot, there are about 25 eateries of the 100-odd along the way up. While the leftover food invites deer and dogs, the smell of fruit peel brings in the sloth bears, say forest officials. A rough estimate available with the TTD Health Department shows that 2-3 tonnes of food waste is cleared from the footpath every day, and while the hill is mostly plastic-free (only glass bottles are allowed), there is a lot of food waste that lies around, uncleared.

This is also the place where the TTD once maintained a deer park. Despite warnings from the TTD, pilgrims offer food to the wild deer. Hawkers capitalising on the pre-pooja religiosity invite pedestrians to offer carrots, cucumber, and fruits to the deer.

“Our families are dependent on pilgrims, and such a step will impact our livelihood,” says a worried Amudala Nalini, a fruit vendor, in response to the TTD’s ban on the sale of fruits on the trekking route. She considers changing the product line temporarily till the ban is lifted. The hawkers are not scared of wild animals, because until now hardly any have been sighted in the vicinity.

When deer sightings on the ghat roads witnessed a spike in recent years (as evident from the movement of herds during the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020), it was hailed as a positive spurt in wildlife, but surprisingly, it did not make alarm bells ring in the minds of Forest Department officials. The movement of prey close to the trekking route is sure to attract predators from the thickets.

According to TTD’s deputy conservator of forest, A. Srinivas, the forest area that comes under their domain is home to 5-10 leopards, but the number could be more than 100 in the entire Seshachalam hill ranges, most of which does not fall into their area of operation.

Pattern across Rayalaseema

Immediately after the two incidents, the Forest Department trapped three leopards. Two were kept in captivity, and the third was let back into the wild, some distance from habitation. The department has also installed nearly 300 camera traps along the forest area that capture the movement of animals, which helps the officials understand the pattern.

Though the animal sightings in the Tirupati-Tirumala hills have hogged the national limelight, there have been numerous instances across the Seshachalam and Nallamala forests spread across the Rayalaseema region comprising the southern and central Andhra Pradesh over the last couple of months.

ALSO READ
Another leopard captured on Tirumala foot path

Two leopards were allegedly poisoned to death by poachers in Madakasira forest of the erstwhile undivided Anantapur district in early August. The carcass of a leopard was identified in Chittoor district’s Ramakuppam forest, bordering Karnataka and Tamil Nadu towards the end of July.

A sloth bear and a leopard were sighted on the route leading to the Srisailam hills in Nandyal district, nestled in the Nallamala forest. The sloth bear was captured in the cage set up by the forest department a week ago, while the leopard remains elusive. Animal movement has been observed at Upper Ahobilam, another pilgrim centre in Andhra Pradesh.

Out of the wild

“At any given time, hundreds of armed smugglers are in the forest. Their mere presence is chasing the animals out. The government has failed to curtail the smuggling menace”G. Bhanuprakash ReddyFormer TTD Trust Board member

Political parties have raised a hue and cry over the alleged presence of the endemic red sanders hardwood smugglers. “At any given time, hundreds of armed smugglers are in the forest. Their mere presence is chasing the animals out. The government has failed to curtail the smuggling menace,” says the Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, formerly a member of the TTD Trust Board.

A file picture of red sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus) trees felled by smugglers in the Seshachalam forest. The continued presence of smugglers and the unbridled transportation of the endemic wood is a reason cited for the movement of predators out of the wild.

A file picture of red sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus) trees felled by smugglers in the Seshachalam forest. The continued presence of smugglers and the unbridled transportation of the endemic wood is a reason cited for the movement of predators out of the wild. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Red sandalwood was traditionally used by the people who live here freely—in everything from furniture to a threshold—until its value was discovered about 30 years ago.

“Forest officials are seizing the dumped red sanders logs but are not focussed on catching the smugglers. The precious wood from the forest spread across Tirupati, Chandragiri, Piler, Nagari, Gangadhara Nellore, Rayachoti, Rajampeta, Badvel, and Railway Kodur assembly constituencies [in southern Andhra] are crossing the State’s porous borders towards Chennai and Bengaluru, from where they are smuggled abroad,” alleges N.B. Sudhakar Reddy, the official spokesperson of Telugu Desam Party.

Opposition parties blame the TTD and State Forest Department for not waking up to the possibility of further attacks. After the first attack, officials from both held a joint meeting, but no tangible action came out of the discussion.

Dilemma over fencing

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Ramachandra Reddy has announced that after a report from TTD authorities, the entire trekking route will be fenced off to protect against animal attacks.

ALSO READ
Will initiate appropriate measures to check man-animal conflict on Tirumala footpath: Minister Peddireddi

However, retired forest officials called the announcement a knee-jerk reaction, as it is impossible to fence the entire trekking route that traverses rocky terrain, road crossings, and temples en route. “Imagine if a wild animal sneaks into the fenced area and comes face-to-face with pilgrims. There will be attacks and counterattacks, with no option for either to escape,” an official cautioned, requesting anonymity.

Animal activists also feel that such a fence prevents the movement of animals from one side of the forest to the other and could disturb the ecosystem.

“The forest should have enough green cover, perennial water bodies, and a sufficient prey base as well as diversity in prey in order to retain the carnivores”Jakka AmarnathAnimal Warriors Conservation Society

Environmentalists say the focus should be on making the forest a safe habitat for animals. “The forest should have enough green cover, perennial water bodies, and a sufficient prey base as well as diversity in prey in order to retain the carnivores,” says Jakka Amarnath, who heads the Wildlife and Conservation wing at Animal Warriors Conservation Society, a non-profit organisation. “Another strong reason for the animals to move out is the absence of mating partners,” he says. His work has been in tiger conservation projects across Uttarakhand, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

In a bizarre twist, the TTD’s trust board chairperson Bhumana Karunakar Reddy announced that sticks would be given to every trekking pilgrim on the ghat road to act as a tool of self-defence to ‘shoo away’ wild animals. Though the suggestion emanated from the forest department, the announcement was met with ridicule. Not perturbed by social media trolling, they have decided to start distributing sticks.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.